Gwyneth Paltrow has started to prioritise health after having Covid last year

The Covid-19 pandemic was a wakeup call for many people around the world, who hadn’t paid much attention to their health previously. Among them is actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, who revealed recently that ever since she got the infection and recovered from it, she has changed her outlook towards life and has embraced a healthier way of living.

The 49-year-old Academy Award winner appeared on the Dear Chelsea podcast, and said she “started to feel so good” after she stopped drinking alcohol, following her doctor’s recommendation. A People report quoted her as saying, “It’s been a long year of barely any alcohol, I mean I’ve had a sip here and there, but very rarely.”

Paltrow continued, telling host Chelsea Handler, “You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it, and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whiskey and wine and, whatever, vodka. I’ll take it all. But I think, what happened was, having gotten Covid and having felt like s**t, or like having had long Covid stuff for a while, I just didn’t feel vibrant.”

Earlier this year, the actor had revealed that she had the infection at the beginning of the pandemic, sharing personal details of the experience in a blog post, mentioning how it caused her “fatigue” and “brain fog”.

She wrote in a post on Goop website that she “had COVID-19 early on”. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

As a result, Dr Cole put her on a diet that didn’t have sugar or alcohol, naturally. “I didn’t feel good, and I had really high inflammation levels and the doctor was like, ‘Look, you really need to clean up your act. You gotta, at least for three months, no alcohol, no grains, no sugar, nothing processed,’ everything like that,” Paltrow recounted on the podcast.

Previously, the actor, who had played an important role in the film Contagion — of ‘patient zero’ — also explained that she may have possibly caught the virus on a plane, while on a trip to Paris. Posting a selfie on Instagram, with a mask on (dated February 26, 2020), she wrote in the caption: “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. (sic)”

