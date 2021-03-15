Here’s why Gwyneth Paltrow ‘didn’t feel the need’ to bring up her coronavirus experience

"I didn't really feel the need to bring it up, but it was interesting," the actor was quoted as saying.

Gwyneth Paltrow had — earlier this year — revealed that she had COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, some time in February 2020, and had even shared personal details of the experience in a blog post, mentioning how it caused her “fatigue” and “brain fog”.

Now, the 48-year-old actor has shared the real reason why she did not “feel the need to bring it up”. “I got it so early that there weren’t Covid tests available,” she was quoted as telling The Hollywood Reporter.

“We couldn’t even get tested for a long time, and by the time we were able to get antibody tests and all of that, there were much graver, more important things going on in the world. I didn’t really feel the need to bring it up, but it was interesting,” she said.

The actor, who played an important role in the film Contagion — that of ‘patient zero’ — also explained that she may have possibly caught the virus on a plane, while on a trip to Paris. Back then, she had posted this selfie on Instagram, of her in a mask (dated February 26, 2020), with the caption: “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. 😷 (sic)”

As mentioned before, Paltrow had already detailed her experience in a post on her Goop website. The post featured some products that she claimed helped in her recovery, and may help others suffering with long Covid, too. They included: consuming keto and plant-based “but flexible” diet, and not consuming “sugar or alcohol”.

Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director of England’s NHS, had reacted to her advice, stating: “In the last few days, I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of Covid. We wish her well, but some of the solutions she’s recommending are really not the solutions we’d recommend”.

He added: “All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that.”

To this, the actor had responded: “We really are not to say at Goop that we have never made mistakes, because of course we have in the past, but we’re very much in integrity and we’re careful about what we say. We always feel like we understand why a lot of that [criticism] becomes clickbait for people.”

