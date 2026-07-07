How the gut microbiome changes after 45 and why it matters for your health

The gut microbiome, which consists of the vast community of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microorganisms living in the digestive tract, plays a crucial role in overall health. It influences digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, metabolism, and even aspects of mental well-being.

While the microbiome is constantly evolving throughout life, ageing can bring significant changes to the composition and diversity of gut microbes, potentially affecting health outcomes in midlife and beyond.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

After the age of 45, many people begin to experience physiological changes linked to ageing, including shifts in hormone levels, metabolism, body composition, immune function, and digestive health. At the same time, lifestyle factors such as dietary habits, physical activity, stress, medication use, sleep patterns, and chronic health conditions may further influence the balance of microorganisms in the gut.