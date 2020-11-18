Post-Diwali detox: Simple regimen to get back to your healthy self

Prevent gut issues by taking care of what you have. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Diwali ranks the highest when it comes to festival binging and indulging in a variety of sweets and fried foods. So it is a good practice to go easy on certain foods once the celebrations are over to rid the gut of any toxins and speed up the body’s metabolism for improved overall health.

If you, too, have been overindulging in sweets and savouries over the past few days, it is time you incorporate a few changes in your lifestyle to keep issues like acidity, indigestion and gastric troubles at bay. But if you have been affected by the same already, here’s how you can keep your gut healthy and happy.

Ayurvedic therapist Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently suggested a few ways that can go a long way in ensuring such gut issues stay away.

Warm water

It helps flush out toxins. So, keep sipping on warm water throughout the day.

Ginger tea

Drink ginger tea twice a day to soothe your throat.

No sugar

Say no to sugar for at least a week post-festivities.

Turmeric milk

Drink turmeric milk daily to boost your immunity.

Sleep

Ensure you sleep well post festivities. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure you sleep well post festivities. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Get enough quality sleep. Go to bed before 10 pm (or maximum by 11 pm).

“In a nutshell, these methods help to speed up your metabolism and enhance your overall health,” mentioned Bhavsar.

