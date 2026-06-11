Most common gut health myths busted: ‘Not having a bowel movement…’

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Gut health has become one of the most discussed topics in wellness conversations, but it is also an area where misinformation spreads easily. Recently, Delhi-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Shubham Vatsya addressed several widely held myths about digestive health in an Instagram post.
One of the claims he tackled was the popular belief that drinking lemon water every morning helps detoxify the body. According to Dr Vatsya, this is not true because the body already has its own detoxification system, primarily involving the liver and kidneys, which functions continuously.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
He also challenged assumptions around bowel movements, noting that digestive patterns can vary significantly from person to person. “Every person has a different bowel pattern,” he stated. “Not having a bowel movement every day is not constipation.”
Another common belief he addressed concerns drinking water during meals. Many people are told that consuming water with food can dilute digestive juices and interfere with digestion. However, Dr Vatsya disagreed. “Drinking normal water does not destroy digestion,” he said. “Overeating and eating too fast are more harmful to the metabolic process.”
The specialist also spoke about spicy foods and ulcers, explaining that while spicy foods may aggravate symptoms in some individuals, they are not considered a direct cause of ulcers. According to him, common causes include H. pylori infection and certain painkillers, particularly non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. “Yes, spicy foods can increase the chances, but they cannot be a cause,” he added.
Other myths he addressed included the belief that eating curd at night is harmful and the assumption that fatty liver disease occurs only in people who consume alcohol. He pointed out that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, often linked to obesity and diabetes, has become increasingly common and is now more prevalent than alcoholic liver disease in India.
There is considerable variation in what constitutes normal digestive function. Dr Naragund explains that some individuals naturally have bowel movements multiple times a day, while others may go every other day without any health concerns. Similarly, food tolerance varies widely due to differences in genetics, gut microbiota, and lifestyle factors.
“Medical evaluation becomes important when there are persistent changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, blood in the stool, ongoing abdominal pain, difficulty swallowing, chronic diarrhoea, or symptoms that interfere with daily life. A sudden change from a person’s usual pattern is often more significant than the pattern itself,” says Dr Naragund.
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Dr Naragund reveals that some of the most common myths include “the belief that everyone needs a daily detox, that all bloating indicates an unhealthy gut, that probiotics are universally beneficial, and that certain foods are inherently harmful for everyone.”
In reality, digestive health is highly individual, and interventions that help one person may not help another. “To distinguish evidence-based advice from trends, people should look for recommendations supported by clinical research, professional medical organisations, and qualified healthcare experts. Claims that promise quick fixes, dramatic gut resets, or universal solutions should be viewed with caution, as digestive health rarely works in absolutes,” concludes Dr Naragund.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.