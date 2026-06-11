Most common gut health myths busted: ‘Not having a bowel movement…’

Gut health has become one of the most discussed topics in wellness conversations, but it is also an area where misinformation spreads easily. Recently, Delhi-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Shubham Vatsya addressed several widely held myths about digestive health in an Instagram post.

One of the claims he tackled was the popular belief that drinking lemon water every morning helps detoxify the body. According to Dr Vatsya, this is not true because the body already has its own detoxification system, primarily involving the liver and kidneys, which functions continuously.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.