‘Lying down soon after eating allows…’: Doctor shares why acid reflux gets worse at night, and the simple habits that can ease it

Nighttime acid reflux is more than just an occasional inconvenience. For many people, symptoms such as chest burning, a sour taste, coughing, or disturbed sleep can quietly become part of their nightly routine. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) often worsens at night because lying down removes gravity’s natural help in keeping stomach acid where it belongs, allowing acid to creep upward and irritate the oesophagus during sleep.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician specialising in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared a practical “cheat sheet” to manage nighttime acid reflux. One of the most common triggers, he pointed out, is eating too close to bedtime. “Short dinner-to-bed intervals are associated with higher GERD risk,” he noted. “Lying down soon after eating allows acid to travel upward and clear more slowly, worsening nighttime reflux and cough.” This habit, often overlooked, can set the stage for persistent nocturnal symptoms.

Dr Sood also highlighted simple positional and dietary strategies that can make a meaningful difference. Elevating the head of the bed, he explained, works because “gravity reduces overnight oesophageal acid exposure,” helping people wake up less often and reducing reflux-related coughing. Dietary choices matter too. Fried and spicy foods can aggravate reflux, while gentler options may help. As he observed, “Plant-forward diets are associated with lower GERD incidence.” Along with food and posture, Dr Sood discussed targeted therapies, such as alginates and medications like famotidine, noting that “bedtime H2 blockers can reduce nocturnal acid production and help targeted nighttime symptoms.”

But why does acid reflux tend to worsen specifically at night?

Dr Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, consultant surgical gastroenterologist at Fortis Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “Acid reflux often worsens at night because several natural protective mechanisms are reduced during sleep. When we lie flat, gravity no longer helps keep stomach acid in the stomach, making it easier for acid to flow back into the oesophagus. Saliva production also drops at night, and saliva plays a key role in neutralising acid.”

In addition, Dr Srinivasan says, swallowing frequency decreases during sleep, which means acid clearance from the oesophagus is slower. If dinner is late or heavy, the stomach remains full when a person lies down, increasing pressure on the lower oesophageal sphincter and worsening reflux symptoms.

Identifying the dietary triggers that are most likely to worsen their nighttime GERD

Dr Srinivasan mentions that dietary triggers vary from person to person, so the most practical approach is “mindful observation.” Keeping a simple food and symptom diary for two to three weeks can help identify patterns.

“Common triggers include spicy foods, fried foods, chocolate, caffeine, citrus, tomatoes, mint, and alcohol, but not everyone reacts to all of these. Complete avoidance is not always necessary. In many cases, reducing portion size, avoiding trigger foods close to bedtime, or limiting frequency can be enough to control symptoms without making the diet overly restrictive,” informs Dr Srinivasan.

How should patients decide between treatment options?

Dr Srinivasan says, “Alginates are often useful for mild to moderate nighttime reflux because they form a protective barrier that prevents acid from rising into the oesophagus, particularly after meals or before bedtime. H2 blockers like famotidine can help reduce acid production and are suitable for people with more frequent nighttime symptoms.”

If symptoms persist despite these measures, or if there are warning signs such as difficulty swallowing, chronic cough, or unintentional weight loss, patients should consult a gastroenterologist. In such cases, stronger acid suppression or further evaluation may be required to rule out complications of GERD.

