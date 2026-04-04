‘Do not disrespect the gut and brain axis’: Rujuta Diwekar shares vital warning against reading in the toilet

Are you guilty of reading or scrolling while on the toilet? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says, “You really don’t need over-the-counter pre, pro and post biotics, you need the buddhi to do the basics right.” Her only advice? “Do not disrespect the gut and brain axis by reading on the pot”. A simple habit most of us are guilty of. But the long-term consequences can be deadly for gut health and bowel movement.

Indianexpress.com spoke to a health expert to understand the long-term ramifications of reading in the toilet. Here’s what we found.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.