‘Do not disrespect the gut and brain axis’: Rujuta Diwekar shares vital warning against reading in the toilet

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Are you guilty of reading or scrolling while on the toilet? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says, “You really don’t need over-the-counter pre, pro and post biotics, you need the buddhi to do the basics right.” Her only advice? “Do not disrespect the gut and brain axis by reading on the pot”. A simple habit most of us are guilty of. But the long-term consequences can be deadly for gut health and bowel movement.
Indianexpress.com spoke to a health expert to understand the long-term ramifications of reading in the toilet. Here’s what we found.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Anupama N K, Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore explained that the gut-brain axis, which is the communication network between our brain and digestive system. This network helps regulate digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health.
She elaborated that the concern about reading on the toilet stems from the possibility that it may interfere with natural bowel habits. “When we sit on the toilet for long periods, especially while reading, we tend to strain or sit in awkward positions. This can slow bowel movements, weaken pelvic muscles, and increase the risk of constipation or haemorrhoids over time,” she shared.
To add to that, spending extra time on the toilet can stress the gut-brain connection. Dr Anupama said that the body receives signals from the gut to the brain when it’s time to pass stool, and prolonging this process may confuse or dull these signals. “The gut works best with routine, short, and stress-free bowel habits. By turning the toilet into a reading space, we risk turning a natural process into a sedentary habit, which can negatively affect digestion, gut motility, and even microbiome balance over time,” she said.
However, this effect is gradual, and occasional reading is unlikely to cause major harm. The key is not to make the toilet a place for prolonged leisure.
Instead, Dr Anupama emphasised focusing on proper posture, keeping feet flat on the floor or on a small stool, relaxed breathing, and responding to natural urges without delay. In the long run, maintaining this simple routine supports smoother digestion, healthier gut flora, and a more efficient gut-brain axis, thereby improving digestive comfort and overall well-being.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.