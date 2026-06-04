‘Doctoron ne mana…’: Gurmeet Choudhary on wife Debinna’s miscarriages; expert weighs in

The journey to parenthood is not always straightforward. While conversations around pregnancy and childbirth often focus on happy milestones, many couples experience years of uncertainty, medical challenges, repeated setbacks, and emotional distress before welcoming a child. Television actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee recently reflected on their long road to parenthood during an appearance on the reality show Tum Ho Naa. The couple, who are now parents to daughters Lianna and Divisha, spoke candidly about the years of struggle they endured before becoming parents.

Recalling the difficult period, Gurmeet said, “Humari shaadi ke 10-11 saal baad bacchein hue, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoron ne mana kar diya tha ki kuch nahi ho sakta (About 10-11 years into our marriage, we were finally blessed with children. We went through several miscarriages and tried very hard. Many doctors had told us that it wouldn’t be possible).” He further added, “10-11 saal ke baad humari 2 choti-choti betiyaan hain (Then, after 10-11 years, we were blessed with two little daughters).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The emotional toll of infertility and pregnancy loss has also been something Debina has spoken about in the past. Reflecting on the birth of her first daughter during a conversation with Hindustan Times, she shared, “She (firstborn) is indeed our miracle. It was tough, emotionally and physically, but everything is worth it when I see her face. I am thankful, grateful and full of happiness with all the support I got from the world over. The pressure to have a child, only a woman who is trying to can understand that pain, that feeling only a couple waiting for their own child to enter the world can understand (sic).”

She also highlighted how widespread such experiences can be, saying, “And to see so many women, across ages, across faiths, across countries, all facing the same problems, one realises how blessed we all are and we have to be there for each other. My journey may have been tough, but with the help of my family, my husband, my friends, my fans and my blessings, my daughter is here, and she is indeed our miracle.”

Common causes of multiple miscarriages over several years

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “Recurrent miscarriages can occur due to a wide range of factors, and in some cases, multiple causes may coexist. Common contributors include chromosomal abnormalities, hormonal imbalances such as thyroid disorders or uncontrolled diabetes, uterine structural abnormalities, autoimmune conditions like antiphospholipid syndrome, and age-related decline in egg quality.”

He reveals that a comprehensive evaluation typically includes “genetic testing for both partners, assessment of the uterine cavity through imaging, hormonal profiling, screening for clotting and autoimmune disorders, and a review of lifestyle and medical history.” Identifying the underlying cause is critical because it helps guide targeted treatment and improves the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Story continues below this ad

Improved outcomes for couples dealing with recurrent pregnancy loss or infertility

The field of reproductive medicine has evolved considerably over the past decade. Dr Sreenivas mentions that advanced IVF techniques, improved embryo culture systems, genetic testing of embryos in selected cases, enhanced fertility preservation methods, and more precise hormonal support protocols have helped improve pregnancy outcomes.

“In recurrent pregnancy loss, better screening for genetic, anatomical, immunological, and clotting-related causes allows for more personalised treatment plans. Additionally, closer monitoring during early pregnancy, high-resolution imaging, and specialised maternal-foetal care have enabled clinicians to identify and address complications earlier, contributing to higher rates of successful pregnancies and live births,” shares Dr Sreenivas.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.