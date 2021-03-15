Gulkand: Here’s why you should have rose petal jam in summers

Gulkand or rose petal preserve can help your body beat the heat among other seasonal issues this summer. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

With the onset of summer, our search for ways to beat the heat and stay away from seasonal issues like skin breakouts, constipation, or itchy scalp is at its peak. But, did you know that what you consume as part of your daily routine can also help you cope with seasonal heat? One of the best ways to stay healthy is to include gulkand or rose petal jam/preserve in your daily diet.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently spoke about the importance of having a spoonful of gulkand, as part of her ongoing 12-week fitness project.

According to Diwekar, gulkand — made with sundried rose petals and sugar — in addition to being a natural coolant also helps with a range of issues including acidity, headache, lethargy and tiredness, constipation and bloating, spotting during periods, PCOS, acne marks, sugar cravings, and irregular sleep.

How to make it?

High on fragrance, taste, and aroma, gulkand can be made at home in a glass jar. Take some desi rose petals from your garden, layer it with a bit of sugar, again with petals and then sugar followed by rose petals in a glass jar. The jar is to be kept in the sun, explained Diwekar.

ALSO READ | Simple ways to holistically treat the condition

How to have it?

There are different ways of having it like

*With milk at night for a restful sleep, as it is a natural coolant

*Mix with water and sip through the day to beat acidity and bloating

*A teaspoon, first thing in the morning or after meals, for better digestion and to get rid of sweet cravings

So, what is the kitchen secret?

“Have it with a betel or paan leaf. It is excellent for digestion, absorption of nutrients, and a rich source of iron,” she said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle