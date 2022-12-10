Guinness alert: Meet 22-year-old Gino, the world’s oldest living dog

Gino, a Chihuahua mix dog from the USA, has been declared the world’s longest living dog by the Guinness World Records. At 22 years, and over 76 days, Gino took the title. His dog parent is Alex Wolf who was a sophomore at the University of Colorado when he, along with his two roommates, decided it would be fun to adopt a dog. They eventually spotted Gino, a two-year-old Chihuahua mix.

Now, Alex is 40 years old and has had Gino for over half of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino Wolf (@ginowolf.theoldestdogalive)

“I’ve taken great care of him over the years and he is still in relatively very good shape… and really cute still which is surprising considering his age!” Alex told the records site.

Notably, the record was previously held by Pebbles who passed away aged 22 years 187 days. The record then briefly went to TobyKeith in October 2022.

Meanwhile, as Gino ages, he now “lives a life of leisure”, informed Alex. “He used to enjoy walking around the neighbourhood on his own, but his vision has gotten worse over the years, so Gino now likes to be rolled around in a wagon,” he mentioned.

As far as his diet is concerned, Alex informed that Gino loves “boiled chicken and carrots with rice”. But due to some gastrointestinal issues, Gino also eats special, renal-supporting dog food.

To drink, Alex makes Gino a very special concoction: goat’s milk with sprinkled pumpkin powder and fish oil.

“He’s never had cleaner stool in his life,” Alex revealed further stating that Gino’s vision and hearing aren’t what they used to be. “He also has a tumour in his adrenal gland which continues to be closely monitored,” he informed.

Advertisement

“I’m so grateful for the journey we’ve had together through good times and bad. I look forward to however much time we have left together, which hopefully is a long, long time!” Alex expressed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!