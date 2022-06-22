Why women must not ignore burning sensation in the groin, lower belly pain

June 22, 2022 5:30:25 pm
Hernia affects both men and women. But groin hernia is more likely to affect women, said Dr Rahul Mahadar, consultant general and laparoscopic surgeon, Apollo Spectra Pune.
“Groin hernias in women is caused when the soft tissue in the groin area tends to protrude, bulge, and/or pain. As a result, one can have issues such as incarceration or strangulation of the bowel and hence, require emergency treatment,” Dr Mahadar said.
Causes
Factors such as obesity, heavy lifting, chronic cough, chronic constipation, multiple pregnancies, and family history are some of the risk factors for developing a hernia.
Best of Express Premium
Types
There are various types of groin hernias that are seen in women.
Indirect inguinal hernia (commonly seen in females), direct inguinal hernia, and femoral hernia (below the groin region; common in women compared to men). “Despite many women suffering from the condition, there is still a lack of awareness regarding it,” stressed Dr Mahadar.
Symptoms and diagnosis
Groin hernia is generally asymptomatic, but can cause pain in the lower abdomen and groin in some cases. This lack of symptoms often leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment. “But the pain or discomfort can increase with strenuous activity, lifting, coughing, sneezing, and standing, or sitting too long,” Dr Mahadar shared.
According to him, one can also experience a feeling of pinching needles, or burning sensation in the groin. A large number of women may also experience worrisome pelvic and lower belly pain, he said.
The treatment
Groin hernia in women should not be neglected or taken lightly at all. According to Dr Mahadar, “one will have to opt for minimally invasive surgery, including robotic and laparoscopic techniques”. “Seek immediate treatment for hernia repair and improve your quality of life. This will help you avoid pain and discomfort of any sort,” explained Dr Mahadar.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-