Asperger syndrome is Greta Thunberg’s ‘superpower’: All you need to know about the condition

In a world plagued with the threat of climate change, Greta Thunberg is a rare beacon of hope. The Swedish student has been instrumental in spreading awareness on the growing climate crisis problem. She has also held politicians accountable for their actions. Needless to say, all this has also put her at the receiving end of criticism. Now, the 16-year-old has hit out at them in a long post on Instagram, revealing she has Asperger’s syndrome, which makes her “different from the norm. And — given the right circumstances — being different is a superpower.”

“When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning! I have Asperger’s syndrome and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And — given the right circumstances — being different is a superpower.

I’m not public about my diagnosis to “hide” behind it, but because I know many ignorant people still see it as an “illness”, or something negative. And believe me, my diagnosis has limited me before. Before I started school striking I had no energy, no friends and I didn’t speak to anyone. I just sat alone at home, with an eating disorder.

All of that is gone now, since I have found a meaning, in a world that sometimes seems meaningless to so many people. #aspiepower #neurodiverse #npf,” she wrote.

What is Asperger’s syndrome?

Asperger syndrome is a developmental disorder. Those who have it, find it difficult to communicate and interact. The syndrome is also characterised with constricted and repetitive patterns. Asperger’s syndrome is now considered to be a part of a wider category called autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

What are the symptoms?

According to WebMD, those who have this syndrome do not generally make eye contact and might seem awkward during social interactions. Exhibiting minimum emotions also counts as a symptom. They also tend to talk about a particular topic with a lot of intensity.

How prevalent it is?

According to a report in the National Autistic Society, autism, including Asperger syndrome, is more prevalent than people are aware of. In UK, around 700,000 autistic people in the UK, and it is men more than women who are affected.