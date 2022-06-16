Does green tea help lose weight?

“Green tea has been topping the list of miraculous weight loss foods and beverages for quite some time. It has been made so popular that when someone mentions the word ‘diet’, green tea is offered,” reads nutritionist Dr Indu’s Instagram post on KHW.

But does that cup of green tea, known for being a powerhouse of antioxidants, really help lose weight?

7514621

Also Read | Green tea: Know when and how much you should consume

Here’s what the expert had to say about the link between green tea and weight loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHW-Your Fitness Destination (@khwthefitnessdestination)

“Green tea is a rich source of antioxidants. But there are no proven weight loss or fat loss ingredients in it,” she said.

For the unversed, green tea which is made from the camellia sinensis plant, gets its name from the emerald green colour that it gets when brewing unprocessed, unfermented leaves.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Many studies have stated that green tea may complement weight loss efforts provided one is consistent with their workouts, and Dr Indu agreed.

Also Read | Enjoy teatime with these super healthy and delicious brews

“It may add indirectly (to weight loss) as it curbs cravings because you are drinking a warm liquid. But if you are going to add tonnes of honey to your green tea, rethink. You may actually gain weight,” she remarked.

So, what must one keep in mind when having green tea? Drinking large amounts of green tea might cause side effects due to the caffeine content, therefore, moderation is the key.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!