Why you should not consume green tea immediately after meals

On their fitness journeys, people try various diets and drinks that they believe will aid weight loss. One such common weight loss measure is drinking green tea, which is also known for its many other health benefits, including being a rich source of antioxidants. But does it really help shed the extra kilos? We reached out to nutritionist and diet expert Garima Goyal; find out what she had to say.

“One way through which green tea has been said to stimulate weight loss is by boosting the body’s metabolism. This means it helps release energy in the body and even utilise it more efficiently. Two active ingredients present in green tea – caffeine and catechin — have been attributed to this effect. They are believed to help in fat mobilisation and the breakdown of excess fat too,” she told indianexpress.com.

The expert was quick to add that while theories suggest green tea can cause weight loss, the evidence is not clinically significant. “Most of the claims about green tea are theoretical, without any concrete results,” she said, adding, “You might have also come across several pieces of advice on different platforms stating that ‘green tea can help with belly fat reduction’. But note that spot reduction is generally not possible, especially by sipping cups of one particular type of tea. The effect of green tea on fat mobilisation is not significant enough to reduce belly fat.” she explained.

Instead, what works when it comes to gradual weight loss is consuming a healthy and wholesome diet tailored to your body type and preferences.

Are there any benefits to drinking green tea?

“To some extent, yes. Green tea contains polyphenols, caffeine, and minerals that could act as antioxidants and help in the prevention of free radical reactions. Free radical reactions cause oxidative stress and damage your cells,” she said, adding that prevention of oxidative stress, in turn, keeps several chronic disorders at bay. “But, keep in mind consuming too much green tea can have adverse effects and you may not be able to reap the benefits you want after all,” she added.

How much green tea should one consume?

“Green tea is, otherwise, proven to be safe for consumption. If you are planning to include green tea because of its health benefits — one or two cups per day would be sufficient,” the dietitian said. However, she suggested maintaining a gap between your meals and green tea as the compounds in green tea (or any tea) may inhibit the absorption of certain nutrients from your meals.

“Green tea may not be the solution to your weight loss problems, but consuming it is a bonus way to boost your health,” she said.

