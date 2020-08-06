Try this green tea lemonade to boost metabolism, slay bad breath

Try this easy lemonade for a refreshing start. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Try this easy lemonade for a refreshing start. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Even if you are fond of green tea, it might get monotonous and boring to drink it everyday. While there are variety of green teas available in the market, it is always a good idea to enrich your drink with something that boosts flavour and adds that extra zing. So why not add a tasty twist to your regular cup of green tea that will also enhance its health benefits?

Not sure how to go about it? Here is a simple recipe from nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

This is what she had to say:

“Green tea, the antioxidant elixir is an all time favorite. But in summers this hot drink is a little tough to have, don’t you think? Why don’t you combine it with a cool lemonade and benefit from the cooling, soothing and hydrating properties of both green tea and lemon together?”

Here is the simple recipe.

Ingredients

½ cup – Hot water

Green tea bag

Ice

Lemon

Honey

Method

*Place a green tea bag in half a cup of hot water, strain out the goodness, add ice, lemon and honey. Stir well and enjoy the drink anytime of the day.

Health benefits

Green tea combined with lemon and honey is a great metabolism booster, bad breath slayer and detoxes you deeply. Lemonade is also rich in vitamin C, thus making it a must-try drink.

