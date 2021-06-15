Green jackfruit flour helps control Type 2 diabetes: Study

A new study says that flour made from jackfruit can help control type 2 diabetes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Replacing a tablespoon of rice or wheat flour in daily meals with green jackfruit flour is significantly effective at lowering the plasma glucose level in patients with Type 2 diabetes, a new study has said.

The study published in reputed Nature Journal found that the mean reduction in glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c) at week 12 was significantly higher in patients supplemented with jackfruit flour, while those who were given placebo flour have reported a slight increase in HbA1c at week 12 (p = 0.006).

The study was conducted by A Gopal Rao, K Sunil Naik, A G Unnikrishnan and James Joseph, who evaluated the efficacy of Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour, a patented product made from 100 per cent mature green unripe jackfruits of India, as an integral part of daily meal in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

A total of 40 patients were enrolled and a significantly higher reduction in HbA1c was observed in those belonging to Group A, who were given green jackfruit flour, compared to Group B from baseline to week 12.

“The mean change in FPG (The fasting plasma glucose) and PPG (Postprandial Plasma Glucose) was significantly higher in Group A than that of Group B (p = 0.043 and p = 0.001). The continuous glucose monitoring showed decreasing mean blood glucose in 7 days of administration of jackfruit flour meal,” it said.

“Patients from Group A had a significantly higher reduction in HbA1c, FPG, and PPG than Group B demonstrating the efficacy of jackfruit flour in glycemic control as medical nutrition therapy replacing an equal volume of rice or wheat flour in daily meal.”

This was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted between May 2019 and February 2020.

Patients of either sex aged 18 to 60 years with a diagnosis of T2DM for one year receiving oral anti hyperglycemic agents were randomized (1:1) to receive either jackfruit flour 30 g/day (Group A) or placebo flour (Group B) (breakfast and dinner) daily for 12 weeks replacing an equal volume of rice or wheat flour.

According to Unnikrishnan, the result of the randomised, double blind, placebo-controlled study, including continuous glucose monitoring highlight the benefits of green jackfruit flour for medical nutrition therapy in diabetes.

“This is a scientific advancement in diabetes from India for India and these results could inspire further research on traditional Indian diet.

I hope that the findings of this research translate into better use of medical nutrition therapy in Type 2 diabetes care in India,” said Unnikirshinan, who is Endocrinologist and CEO of Chellaram Diabetes Institute in Pune.

Gopal Rao pointed to a highlight of the study which was the ease of intervention of green jackfruit flour and placebo in a home setting in India.

“Intervention was culturally sensitive and integrated into traditional home cooked foods like roti and idli. This helped to achieve a high degree of adherence to the intervention for a full HbA1c cycle of three months,” said Rao, Assistant Professor, General Medicine, Govt Medical College, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Joseph, co-author and owner of the startup Jackfruit365, said Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) is the first option for Diabetes Care as per ADA guidelines.

This study has proven that it is possible to practice MNT in India for long-duration using Jackfruit365 green Jackfruit flour.

Hailing the study, Banshi Saboo, president of Research Society for Studies in Diabetes in India, said it is a wonderful example of how the scientific community and start-up entrepreneurs can work together to produce results that are relevant to clinical care.

“I have observed the journey of Green Jackfruit Flour at various stages of research, from both presentations in scientific conferences like Diabetes India, and internationally too. And now, the publication of this study in a reputed international journal highlights that the scientific

community is keen to accept evidence on traditional Indian food and medicines, when tested with a rigorous study design based on the principles of evidence-based medicine”, Saboo said.

Joseph told PTI that a meeting with former president APJ Abdul Kalam in November 2014 led to the development of the patented green jackfruit flour, which can reduce rice and wheat in every traditional meal prepared in India from a batter or flour and control blood sugar by adding just one tablespoon per meal, without changing eating habits or reducing quantity of food.

“The product became popular in India after my 2-minute interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Start-Up India Conference Prarambh in January this year. Currently, Jackfruit365 is #1 Best Seller in Flour Category in Amazon, overtaking wheat flour”, he claimed.