Here’s why you should spice up your dishes with green chilli

Spices and herbs are known to be extremely beneficial for health. An essential kitchen ingredient, yet an underrated one, is green chilli which is considered to be extremely healthy because of its antioxidant properties. Recently, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shared the importance of including green chillies in one’s diet.

“Did you know that Green Chillies are a rich source of nutrition as they provide six times more Vitamin C than oranges! These also provide us with Vitamin A, B2, B6, niacin and folate – all of which are vital for the body,” he said in a Twitter post.

Chillies are loaded with capsaicin — a chemical compound that makes chilli peppers taste hot. One can have green chilli raw, fried or in a roasted form along with salads and as a side dish in the main meals.

Here’s why green chilli must be a regular part of your diet.

1. They are rich in dietary fibre, which is important for a healthy digestive system.

2. Green chilli helps the skin glow as it is a rich source of vitamin C and vitamin E.

3. Green chillies have higher water content and zero calories which makes them a healthy choice for those who are trying to shed some pounds. It also speeds up metabolism which helps in weight loss.

4. Green chillies are a rich source of beta–carotene, antioxidants and endorrphins which help in keeping the heart healthy.

5. Consuming green chillies regularly helps in balancing high blood sugar levels by controlling the insulin level.

6. Regular consumption helps boost immunity.

7. Capsaicin in green chillies helps combat common cold and sinus infections as it stimulates blood flow through the mucus membranes of the nose and sinuses and causes mucus secretion to become thinner.

8. Green chillies are a natural source of iron, and a rich source for iron-deficient people.

9. Green chillies are rich in Vitamin K that help decrease one’s risk of osteoporosis and of bleeding dangerously when injured.