‘Greater gut health starts here’: Parineeti Chopra shares easy home remedy for healthy digestion

Gut health plays a very important role in staying healthy and fit. It is said that the gut is the “second brain” of the human body as “over 70 per cent of serotonin or the ‘happiness hormone’ is produced in the gut, not in the heart or brain”. As such, extra care must be taken to ensure the gut is healthy.

To get you started, here’s a simple home remedy from Parineeti Chopra, who keeps sharing interesting tidbits from her everyday life.

Recently, the actor shared the power-packed concoction she swears by. Take a look.

According to Parineeti, a mix of jeera (cumin), saunf (fennel), ajwain (carom) and ginger, consumed on an empty stomach, is the ideal way to keep the gut, and in turn, the digestive system happy and healthy.

“Greater gut health starts here,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1tsp – Fennel

1tsp – Carom seeds

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1 inch – Ginger

Method

Boil the ingredients together in water.

Sip it.

Here’s how the concoction helps.

Kitchen spices and condiments are known to power gut health and aid in digestion. According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli, “digestive health and immunity go hand-in-hand.” “The microbes that live in your gut (microbiome) play an important part in maintaining your immune system and your overall health,” she said.

As per the expert, eating the right food for your gut “may help support your immune system and overall health”.

These spices are known to improve digestion, reduce inflammation, increase antioxidant levels and build immunity.

