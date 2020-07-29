Got swollen feet? Try these simple techniques to find relief

You need to find a balance between walking around and sitting down. Excess of anything is bad. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You need to find a balance between walking around and sitting down. Excess of anything is bad. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Swollen feet are extremely uncomfortable and often indicative of an underlying health condition. But instead of stepping out of the house to buy medicines for quick relief, try these simple home techniques to reduce the swelling and get immediate relief. If your swelling persists and you feel some kind of pain, too, it would be advisable that you consult and get it checked by a doctor. But before that, there is no harm in trying out these easy measures; read on.

* The first thing you should do is elevate your feet by means of a comfortable cushion. This can improve the flow of blood and reduce the swelling. Whenever you lie down, or are simply resting, place your feet on a cushion — do this every day for at least 20 minutes.

* If you are in the habit of standing for too long and working, stop. Change this habit because it tends to put a lot of pressure on your feet. Take breaks and sit down every 30 minutes. The same applies to those who spend long hours sitting at one place. Mostly, feet swelling happens when the blood flow is not proper. You need to find a balance between walking around and sitting down. Excess of anything is bad.

* Drink a lot of water. Sometimes you may forget to do this basic thing when you are neck-deep in work. But, make it a point to keep yourself hydrated. If the body does not receive enough water, it can retain fluids it already has, thereby causing the feet and other parts to swell.

* Give yourself some Epsom salt bath. Doing this will offer quick relief. Also known as magnesium sulfate, Epsom salt can relieve muscle pain, working on inflammation and reduce swelling. It is believed the salt draws out toxins from the body, and promotes relaxation.

* And finally, you can make some dietary changes. Sometimes swelling is caused because of magnesium deficiency. Adding magnesium-rich foods to your diet can help. These include broccoli, cashew nuts, almonds, avocado, dark chocolates, tofu, spinach, to name a few.

