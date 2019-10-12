Got an acne? Here’s what could be happening inside your body

So you have popped an acne. And as painful and ugly-looking it is, it has the potential to alert you of everything wrong that is happening inside your body — depending upon where it has cropped up. While most of us often associate acne with only hormonal imbalances and clogged pores, they come for a reason, and their location is a big giveaway. Here’s what you need to know.

Forehead

If you find you have breakouts on your forehead that refuse to budge, blame it on your poor digestive tissues. Besides cutting down on caffeine and processed drinks, you need plenty of water to flush out toxins from your body. A balanced diet and plenty of sleep can help with this. Additionally, it is advisable to check with your doctor as well.

Cheeks

The acne on the cheeks is linked to the respiratory system. It can be caused because of pollution and so, you need to be diligent in cleansing your face. Air purifiers and air purifying plants can be kept at home to keep the air clean. Sometimes, the acne that crops up on the lower cheek is linked to poor dental hygiene as well, but mostly it’s the surface bacteria.

Chin

If you have an acne colony on your chin, it could be a reflection of your hormonal health and imbalance. As such, a doctor visit is important. Check with your dermatologist and gynecologist and get enough rest. Also keep in mind the food you’re consuming and see if you can eat healthier.

The T-zone

It is the area between your eyebrows down to your nose and chin. An acne that pops here, is often indicative of gastrointestinal imbalances or food allergens. Some experts advise on reducing dairy products, junk food and red meat, and replacing them with green leafy vegetables instead.

Back, thighs, arms

The acne on the back, arms and thighs are often caused due to hormonal fluctuations and/or genetics. Additionally, damp fabric and sweat rubbing against the skin can also cause these breakouts. Experts advise that those who are susceptible to this, wear clothes that are not too tight. Also, look for shower gels/soaps and body lotions that suit your skin type.