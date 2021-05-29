Gordon Ramsay’s daughter opens up on being diagnosed with PTSD after sexual assault

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression following sexual assault at the age of 18. (Source: hollyramsayy/Instagram)

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly said she battled post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being sexually assaulted at the age of 18.

Speaking on her 21 & Over podcast, which focuses on mental health, the now 21-year-old expressed she took almost a year to tell her family about the attacks that resulted in spending three months at London’s Nightingale Hospital for mental health, where she was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression.

“I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year, I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening,” she was quoted as saying by Independent.

Opening up about her experiences with PTSD, Holly said it was the “result of two sexual assaults” when she was 18. “I didn’t tell anyone about it until a year afterwards. I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind.”

Since the diagnosis, Holly has been in therapy. “I have been in therapy up to three times a week. I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me,” she said.

She added her recovery is “definitely a work in progress”. “There are still going to be bad days, great times and good days. I’ll deal with them as they come.”

She also talked about how her family has been an “amazing support”. “Having three siblings and now an extra one has been great. It’s brought me closer to them in many ways and the same with my parents. I’ve lost friends. It’s definitely a journey. But I hope that by speaking out I can help other people.”