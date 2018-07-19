Trouble falling asleep? These 5 tips will help you slip into snooze mode with ease

Stressed out? Follow this tips for a good night’s sleep. (Source: Getty Images) Stressed out? Follow this tips for a good night’s sleep. (Source: Getty Images)

Having trouble falling asleep and frustrated with lying awake in bed? It could be because of stress and anxiety. Too much stress not only disturbs your sleep cycle but has a long-lasting impact on your well-being too. Getting good quality sleep at night is necessary as it helps to perk you up in the morning and enables you to perform daily tasks more effectively.

Here are five tips to a get a good night’s sleep:

* Maintain a particular sleeping and waking time every day and follow it as a ritual. Any disturbance in your regular sleep pattern can lead to health issues.

* Avoid any kind of stimulants like tea, coffee and cold drinks before going to sleep. You can have at least 5 hours before going to bed.

* Naps usually last for 30 to 45 minutes and that should be avoided as they make you feel more tired and compromise your ability to fall asleep at night. Make sure you are tired enough before going to bed.

* Have a wholesome dinner rich in proteins and carbohydrates. But wait for two hours before hitting the sack otherwise it can slow down metabolism and lead to weight gain.

* Practice deep breathing before going to bed as it directly prevents the effects of stress on the body. For this, breathe in through your nose and hold it for a few seconds, and then breathe out. Repeat this a few times and you’ll notice how it calms your senses.

