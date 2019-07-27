Following these simple things will ensure a good night’s sleep

Nothing compares to a good night’s sleep which is as essential as eating right, exercising and leading a healthy life. Poor sleeping patterns are known to cause abnormal hormonal changes, disturbed mental health and a loss in productivity. As sleeping is the only way you can help your body recharge and rejuvenate it is important to have a good night’s sleep.

However, many people struggle to get adequate amount of sleep due to various reasons. Which is why, we have listed five simple things that will help you sleep better at night.

Go low on caffeine during the day

Caffeine is consumed by almost 90 per cent of the people in the world. Yes, it recharges your body, opens up the mind and increases energy. But it is not what you need when you are going off to sleep. “While having a cup of coffee in the morning can lead to a great and active day, consuming it in the evening can disrupt your sleeping patterns. It is best to void caffeine after the sun goes down,” suggests Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre.

Avoid day time naps

Power naps are helpful in increasing your energy and productivity during the day. But sleeping for more than an hour in irregular patterns can affect your sleep negatively. People who sleep in the day time irregularly have trouble catching up on sleep in the night. Make sure you take only 15-30 minute power nap once a day while waiting for the night to catch up on healthy sleep of about eight to 10 hours.

Follow a proper diet

Your nutrition level determines your hormones and mental health, which can bring affect the way you sleep. Melatonin is the sleep-aiding hormone that is naturally released in the body. It happens when you eat clean and good food, inhale relaxing aroma, meditate, or are relaxed to the core. A diet rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamins can help aid sleep. Alternatively, opt for a melatonin supplement.

Make a cozy sleeping environment

Cotton bed sheet, a comfortable pillow, a few cushions, lavender aroma, and dim lights – seems like the perfect setting to sleep. Having a clean sleeping environment with dim lights induces sleep. So make sure your space is lit enough during the day to keep you awake, and dim enough at night to induce sleep.

Relax before hitting the bed

Avoid going to bed angry, stressed or with lots of thoughts in your mind. Take time out to take a walk in the park, listen to music or meditate before you go to sleep. The more relaxed your mind is, it gets easier to catch up on sleep. Reading a book, hot bath, body massage, are other ways to relax before bed.