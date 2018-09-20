From cheese to almonds and eggs: Include these ‘good fats’ in your diet

Fat in food has often been thought of as the demon that wrecks your diet and causes you to gain weight. But the truth is, we need good fat in our diet to keep both our health and fitness in check.
While food rich in fat can make you put on a few pounds, the right kind of fat when taken in right amounts can help in shedding those extra kilos. It can also make you feel full for longer.
Here are some high-fat foods that you should include in your diet.
Whole eggs
Not only are eggs considered a whole food and make for a great fat-rich and protein-rich addition to your diet, but they also help in regulating the absorption of cholesterol in your body because of the high concentrations of phospholipids – special kinds of fats that can help control inflammation. In addition to that, eggs also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which help in keeping our eyes healthy.
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate apart from being great in taste is also great in nutrients – vitamins A, B, and E. Calcium, iron, and potassium are just a few other compounds it is loaded with. It also contains theobromine, a powerful antioxidant shown to help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure.
Oatmeal
While oatmeal may not come across as a fat-rich food, part of the reason the breakfast keeps people full is that it contains more fats than most other grains – good polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fat. Oats are also a great way to add more amino acids, minerals like B6 and iron, protein, calcium, and vitamins in your diet.
Nuts
Nuts are great for anyone who’s looking to make a shift to a healthy lifestyle. Not only do they contain a kind of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid or ALA which is an essential fatty acid, but they are also full of proteins and micronutrients.
Cheese
Cheese is considered to be incredibly nutritious and many experts swear by its benefits. It is a great source of vitamin B12, phosphorus, and selenium, and contains all sorts of other nutrients. Being made from whole milk, it is also rich in protein and helps in building a good muscle mass.
Which among these foods are you going to include in your daily diet?
