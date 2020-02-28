Gond ladoo: Why you should have them

Gond ladoos make for an enriching addition to your platter; here’s how. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Gond ladoos make for an enriching addition to your platter; here’s how. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Usually consumed during winters, gond ladoo are not only known for their aromatic taste, but are also highly preferred for their unique health benefits. From aiding new mothers in their nursing period to helping one fight the winter chill, gond ladoos, which are made with edible gum, have multifarious benefits for one’s health. Gond can be best described as a natural resin which is odourless and tasteless, but soluble in water.

The ladoos, traditionally made with ingredients like home-made desi ghee, wheat flour, and seeds and nuts like dried melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashew nuts, walnut, pistachios and poppy seeds, are a must-have.

Here’s why you should have gond ke ladoo

As per Ayurveda, gond is known to boost stamina and health, helping one keep away from falling sick due to cold and cough. It also is known to treat low Vitamin D levels in the body.

As the ladoos help lubricate the joints, they are extremely powerful to reduce back pain as well as other joint pains.

Since the ladoos are nutrient-dense and hence a rich source of fat and fibre, they are served to lactating mothers to build their immune system which can become vulnerable owing to many environmental and lifestyle factors.

The properties in gond make it a go-to source for calcium and protein which are needed to develop and maintain strong bones.

A single ladoo has the ability to provide energy for long hours, keeping away hunger pangs which leads to many people munching on calorie-rich foods.

However, since gond is a heat-producing food, it is best had during the winter months. The nuts and loads of ghee present in the ladoo tend to make them richer in calories, therefore one should have them in moderation. Not more than two in a day, given you tend to do some physical activity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd