‘Go directly to a doctor’: Sleep expert explains why struggling to stay awake needs attention

We’ve all nodded off on the couch after a long day. But what if it happens almost every evening—even while watching your favourite movie at your usual viewing time? According to sleep expert Dr Chris Winter, that isn’t something to dismiss as simple fatigue.

Speaking on The Tamsen Show Podcast, Dr Winter said that struggling to stay awake during routine evening activities can be an important warning sign.

“If you’re sitting and watching a movie during your normal movie-watching time, not late at night, and you’re struggling to stay awake, that is sort of the do not pass go. Go directly to a primary care doctor.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He stressed that persistent daytime sleepiness deserves medical attention rather than self-diagnosis. “If the primary care doctor is not making a big deal about that, just go directly to a sleep specialist… I always like to involve a primary care doctor. They’re kind of the quarterback.”

But when does ordinary tiredness become something more serious? Dr Yogesh Godge, Consultant Neurologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explains.

When is daytime sleepiness a red flag?

Feeling sleepy after an exhausting day or a few nights of poor sleep is normal. However, regularly dozing off during activities that should keep you alert is another matter altogether.

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“It is entirely normal to feel drowsy after a long day or during an unusually busy week. However, you should be concerned if you frequently doze off while engaged in activities that ought to require your alertness, for example when watching a film, reading, attending meetings, or even when talking to somebody,” says Dr Godge.

Even getting the recommended amount of sleep doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting restorative sleep.

“When you are managing about seven to nine hours’ sleep each night but yet find it difficult to stay awake on most days, it is possible that your brain is not receiving restorative sleep.”

According to Dr Godge, persistent daytime drowsiness shouldn’t be brushed aside.

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“Daytime drowsiness that persists should not be ignored since it may be a sign of an underlying sleep disorder, a neurological condition, or some other medical issue.”

He adds that untreated sleep problems can affect memory, concentration, mood, work performance and even increase the risk of road traffic accidents.

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Why do some people feel sleepy despite sleeping enough?

“The hours that a person spends in bed don’t necessarily indicate the quality of their sleep,” explains Dr Godge.

“One of the most common causes is obstructive sleep apnea, in which repeated pauses in breathing interrupt the sleep even though the individual is not aware of them.”

Other medical conditions can also leave you exhausted during the day. “Further causes may be restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, various neurological disorders, thyroid problems, depression, uncontrolled diabetes, vitamin deficiencies, and the side effects of medications such as antihistamines or certain painkillers.”

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Lifestyle habits also play a significant role. “An irregular sleep schedule, alcohol, and spending too much time in front of screens before going to bed can all lower the quality of sleep.”

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When should you see a sleep specialist?

Trying to improve your sleep routine is a good first step, but persistent symptoms warrant a medical evaluation. “If, despite following good sleep habits, you continue to feel sleepy during the day for more than a few weeks, you should seek medical advice,” says Dr Godge.

He recommends consulting a doctor if you experience:

* Loud snoring

* Choking or gasping during sleep

* Frequent night-time awakenings

* Morning headaches

* Difficulty staying asleep

* Waking up feeling unrefreshed

* Sudden sleep attacks

* Drowsiness while driving

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.