Glycinate, citrate, oxide: How to choose the right magnesium for your health

With magnesium increasingly being promoted as a “miracle mineral” for everything from sleep and anxiety to digestion and muscle recovery, supplement shelves and social media feeds are overflowing with recommendations. One such recommendation was made by Osteopathic physician Dr Joseph Mercola, who, in a recent video, explained the benefits of 6 types of magnesium for the body. They are: Magnesium Glycinate, Magnesium Threonate, Magnesium Citrate, Magnesium Malate, Magnesium Taurate, and Magnesium Oxide.

But according to Dr Honey Savla, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, many people are consuming magnesium supplements without fully understanding what their bodies actually require.

“Magnesium has suddenly become the ‘wellness mineral’ of social media, but many people are buying supplements based on trends rather than actual deficiency or clinical need,” Dr Savla explained. “Different magnesium salts behave differently in the body, and choosing the wrong one may offer little benefit — or even cause unwanted side effects.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Magnesium Glycinate

Among the most commonly recommended forms is magnesium glycinate, which is widely associated with sleep support and relaxation. “Magnesium Glycinate is commonly recommended for people struggling with poor sleep, anxiety, muscle tightness, or stress-related fatigue,” said Dr Savla. “It is gentle on the stomach and is generally well absorbed by the body.” Because glycine itself has calming properties, this form is often preferred by individuals dealing with stress and sleep disturbances.

Magnesium Threonate

Magnesium threonate has gained attention for its potential cognitive benefits. “Some early studies suggest magnesium threonate may cross the blood-brain barrier more effectively,” Dr Savla noted. “It is being discussed in relation to focus, memory, and cognitive health, although the scientific evidence is still evolving.” This form is particularly popular among younger adults and professionals seeking “brain-boosting” supplements online.

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Magnesium Citrate

Another widely used form is magnesium citrate, especially among people dealing with constipation or sluggish digestion. “Magnesium citrate pulls water into the intestines, which makes it effective for relieving constipation,” Dr Savla explained. “However, excessive use can lead to loose stools, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalance.” He warned that many people unknowingly overconsume magnesium citrate after seeing wellness influencers promote it as a daily health tonic.

Magnesium Malate and Taurate

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Magnesium malate is often marketed towards people experiencing fatigue, muscle soreness, or body aches. “Since malic acid plays a role in cellular energy production, magnesium malate is commonly associated with muscle recovery and low-energy states,” Dr Savla said. Meanwhile, magnesium taurate is increasingly discussed for cardiovascular health.

“Magnesium Taurate combines magnesium with taurine, an amino acid linked to cardiovascular function,” he explained. “It is often explored for heart rhythm support and blood pressure balance.”

Magnesium Oxide

Despite being one of the most affordable and easily available forms, magnesium oxide may not be the most effective for correcting deficiency. “Magnesium oxide is poorly absorbed compared to other forms,” Dr Savla said. “It is mainly used as an antacid or laxative rather than as a long-term magnesium replacement.”

Can too much magnesium become harmful?

While magnesium is essential for nerve, muscle, and metabolic function, experts caution against self-prescribing supplements based purely on social media advice. “People often assume that if magnesium is healthy, taking more must be better — but that is not true,” Dr Savla stressed.

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According to him, excessive supplementation can quietly trigger several complications. “The most common side effect is diarrhea, particularly with magnesium citrate or oxide,” he said. “Persistent overuse can also lead to dehydration, abdominal cramps, low blood pressure, dizziness, and even irregular heartbeat, especially in older adults or people with kidney disease.”

Dr Savla also highlighted the risk of medication interactions, which many consumers fail to consider. “Magnesium can interfere with the absorption of certain antibiotics, thyroid medication, osteoporosis drugs, and some heart medicines,” he explained. “People with kidney dysfunction need to be especially careful because excess magnesium may accumulate in the body and potentially become dangerous.”

Ultimately, Dr Savla believes the growing supplement culture has overshadowed the importance of balanced nutrition. “A healthy diet containing nuts, seeds, legumes, leafy greens, and whole grains already provides magnesium naturally,” he said. “Supplements should ideally be chosen based on symptoms, medical history, and professional guidance, not internet trends or influencer recommendations.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.