Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2022: Know the early signs of this aggressive brain cancer

Glioblastoma Awareness Day — which is being observed today, July 20 — seeks to encourage increased public awareness about glioblastoma — an aggressive form of cancer that develops in the brain or spinal cord.

“Although glioblastoma can develop at any age, it affects older persons more often. Seizures, nausea, vomiting, and increasing headaches are all possible effects,” said Dr Kunal Bahrani, director of neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

According to the expert, it can be very challenging to treat the disease and the cure is frequently not achievable. However, “cancer treatments may lessen symptoms and delay the disease’s progression”.

Frequent headache is an important sign of glioblastoma

As such, it is important to keep a tab on some early signs of glioblastoma, as shared by Dr Bahrani. Here are some of the following.

*Headache

*Nausea or vomiting

*Confusion or a decline in brain function

*Memory loss

*Personality changes or irritability

*Difficulty with balance

*Urinary incontinence

*Vision problems, such as blurred vision, double vision or loss of peripheral vision

*Speech difficulties

*Seizures, especially in someone without a history of seizures

He added that treatment for the same usually depends on the patient’s medical and personal situations. “It generally includes surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.”

