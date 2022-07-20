scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2022: Know the early signs of this aggressive brain cancer

According to the expert, it can be very challenging to treat the disease and the cure is frequently not achievable

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 10:50:04 am
GlioblastomaGlioblastoma can develop at any age (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Glioblastoma Awareness Day — which is being observed today, July 20 — seeks to encourage increased public awareness about glioblastoma — an aggressive form of cancer that develops in the brain or spinal cord.

“Although glioblastoma can develop at any age, it affects older persons more often. Seizures, nausea, vomiting, and increasing headaches are all possible effects,” said Dr Kunal Bahrani, director of neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

According to the expert, it can be very challenging to treat the disease and the cure is frequently not achievable. However, “cancer treatments may lessen symptoms and delay the disease’s progression”.

glioblastoma Frequent headache is an important sign of glioblastoma (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

As such, it is important to keep a tab on some early signs of glioblastoma, as shared by Dr Bahrani. Here are some of the following.

ALSO READ |Fibroid Awareness Month: Ayurvedic tips to manage the condition better

*Headache
*Nausea or vomiting
*Confusion or a decline in brain function
*Memory loss
*Personality changes or irritability
*Difficulty with balance
*Urinary incontinence
*Vision problems, such as blurred vision, double vision or loss of peripheral vision
*Speech difficulties
*Seizures, especially in someone without a history of seizures

He added that treatment for the same usually depends on the patient’s medical and personal situations. “It generally includes surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.”

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

