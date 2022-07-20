Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2022: Know the early signs of this aggressive brain cancer

July 20, 2022 10:50:04 am
Glioblastoma Awareness Day — which is being observed today, July 20 — seeks to encourage increased public awareness about glioblastoma — an aggressive form of cancer that develops in the brain or spinal cord.
“Although glioblastoma can develop at any age, it affects older persons more often. Seizures, nausea, vomiting, and increasing headaches are all possible effects,” said Dr Kunal Bahrani, director of neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
According to the expert, it can be very challenging to treat the disease and the cure is frequently not achievable. However, “cancer treatments may lessen symptoms and delay the disease’s progression”.
Subscriber Only Stories
As such, it is important to keep a tab on some early signs of glioblastoma, as shared by Dr Bahrani. Here are some of the following.
*Headache
*Nausea or vomiting
*Confusion or a decline in brain function
*Memory loss
*Personality changes or irritability
*Difficulty with balance
*Urinary incontinence
*Vision problems, such as blurred vision, double vision or loss of peripheral vision
*Speech difficulties
*Seizures, especially in someone without a history of seizures
He added that treatment for the same usually depends on the patient’s medical and personal situations. “It generally includes surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'
Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Latest News
Mallika Sherawat told Tesher to ‘get lost’ and not disturb her again after he called to get her onboard ‘Jalebi Baby’
From Shikhar Dhawan to Rahul Dravid, Team India join the ‘hey’ trend
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope hit by multiple micrometeoroids: Report
Priyanka Chopra draws the line for her collaborations with husband Nick Jonas: ‘I will never sing with him’
Kanwar yatri from Rajasthan killed in road accident in Greater Noida
Punjabi to Hindi medium: Haryana IAS officer turns teacher for science students
Glioblastoma Awareness Day 2022: Know the early signs of this aggressive brain cancer
‘Authorities should stop treating players like cars and fix cricket’s jam-packed schedule’: Ben Stokes
6,500 faculty positions vacant in central universities, most in Delhi University
Anupam Kher reveals he cried ‘his heart out’ after watching Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect: ‘Say sorry to Nambi Narayanan’
Grand Dasara celebrations this year: Decision taken at High Level Committee meeting headed by CM Bommai
JEE Main session 2 admit cards on July 21, exam city intimation slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in