Give your health a new boost with saffron water or kesar ka paani

Saffron is believed to be not just delicious, but also great for the skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Saffron is believed to be not just delicious, but also great for the skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Health and only health should be prioritised in this period of lockdown. Everywhere, people are looking for ways to boost their immunity and keep their strength. As such, they are willing to try new things that can help them. Among them is kesar ka paani or saffron water, which is packed with many health benefits. Read on to find out what they are, and why you should be including it in your diet.

* Saffron is believed to be not just delicious, but also great for the skin. If you have it every day, it can give your face a healthy glow. Drinking saffron water can improve the skin’s texture, lighten it naturally, and also take care of acne scars and other blemishes.

* Drinking saffron water in the morning can be a good thing, especially for those who need their caffeine fix. As a healthier beverage, it can make you feel fresh and more focused throughout the day. And that is a good thing when you are working from home right now.

* Experiencing too much of hair fall? Give kesar ka paani a try. Saffron is believed to contain some anti-oxidants which can prevent hair loss and keep the hair nourished and healthy, strengthening the follicles and promoting growth.

Take a few strands — five or seven — and soak in hot water for some 10 minutes. After that you can drink it, ideally on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Take a few strands — five or seven — and soak in hot water for some 10 minutes. After that you can drink it, ideally on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* As mentioned earlier saffron is good to taste. So, if you are having sugar cravings, instead of indulging in sugary food items that can add some unnecessary, extra weight, sit down with a glass of kesar ka paani. It can satiate your cravings in a much healthy manner. In fact, it is advisable to drink saffron water first thing in the morning.

* For those who suffer from menstrual cramps, and light flow, saffron water can help. It can alleviate the pain and make sure the flow is proper. It is, however, advisable that you check with your doctor, too.

Preparation

It is a simple process. Take a few strands — five or seven — and soak in hot water for some 10 minutes. After that you can drink it, ideally on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. Do this regularly.

