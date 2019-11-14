Give your day a healthy start with ginger

Ginger is a health booster. It is also an indispensable part of every Indian kitchen. If you are a tea lover, you will know that adrak wali chai, especially in cold winter months, is to-die-for. From weight loss to menstrual cramps and improved digestion, there are many things that the spice can do. Which is why, it is important to start your day with it. Here are some ways in which you can incorporate ginger in your morning diet.

Ginger coffee

Yes, it exists. But, if you are not too experimental, you can stick to your chai. Ginger, when consumed with coffee, becomes a powerful antioxidant. It is spicy, delicious, and can help with digestion.

Ginger jam

Make it more interesting by having it in the jam form. Fruits jams are popular, but ginger jams are unheard of. You can buy it, or learn the recipe, and spread it over toasts and biscuits to make your breakfast zestier.

Ginger smoothie

This, too, is slightly outside the box, but a great way to boost health. Give your morning beverage a spin by adding some ginger to your smoothie. Or you could also consume ginger juice. It is great for the gut. It boosts the metabolism, and fights bacteria.

A bowl of ginger granola

Granola is a healthy breakfast choice because it is rich in fiber. You can make the mix spicy and better by adding some ginger to it. You can also add some honey to make the breakfast wholesome. This particular breakfast item has many nutritious benefits, one of them being that it is anti-inflammatory in nature.