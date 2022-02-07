This winter superfood will help keep the body warm and healthy

Winter is all about enjoying seasonal delicacies along with foods that help keep the body warm, healthy, and away from seasonal illnesses. While there are many foods that are known for their nutritional value, experts call ginger the perfect “winter superfood” recommending to add it to one’s diet during the chilly season.

“Ginger, popularly known as adrak, is one of the most important spices used in the Indian kitchen; pungent and aromatic. It has been widely used for its medicinal properties. Now that winter is here, we would need foods that keep us warm and healthy and ginger is one such super food,” mentioned nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post.

As per Batra, ginger…

*Helps in aiding digestion

Ginger helps food move through the digestive system, which prevents the buildup of gas. Beyond its ability to reduce nausea and vomiting, ginger is also used by many people to improve overall digestion

*Helps in fighting cold, cough and flu

Its medicinal properties may reduce inflammation and soothe a sore throat. It is also antibacterial and may help protect against cold viruses.

*Helps in reducing joint pains

Ginger has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties. Because of this, it’s thought to boost your overall immunity. For people with arthritis, its anti-inflammatory properties are of particular benefit.

*Helps in lowering bad cholesterol

Ginger activates an enzyme that increases body’s use of cholesterol and lowers it.

How can you have it?

*Add ginger to your food.

*Boil ginger in water.

*Mix 5-10 ml of ginger juice with amla and have it as your morning shot.

“Let’s include this superfood in our diets and pave the way to good health in 2022,” Batra said.

