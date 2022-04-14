Gilbert Gottfried dies of ventricular tachycardia caused by myotonic dystrophy; know more about the conditions

Stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried, a former cast member on NBC’s ‘Saturday’s Night Live’, passed away recently at the age of 67.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the family statement said. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilbert Gottfried (@realgilbert)

According to his friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz, the cause of his death was revealed to be recurrent ventricular tachycardia, a condition caused by a rare type of muscular dystrophy.

What is ventricular tachycardia?

According to Dr Amar Singhal, senior consultant, interventional cardiologist, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, “It is a condition in which the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles) beat abnormally fast.” This condition can develop into a serious complication of a heart attack and can also be fatal, if not treated timely.

Explaining the causes, Dr Singhal added that it can occur due to various factors including “problem with the heart’s electrical impulses, heart attack in past or other heart condition that affected heart tissue, bad flow of blood to the heart muscle due to coronary artery disease or even due to a side effect of a medicine.”

What is myotonic dystrophy?

Myotonic dystrophy is the most common type of muscular dystrophy that begins in adult age, the expert said. “It is part of a group of inherited disorders called muscular dystrophies. It is usually characterized by continuous muscle wasting and weakness.”

It is characterised by symptoms such as chest pain, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, lightheadedness and breathing problem. “Treatment for ventricular tachycardia includes medication, a shock to the heart, catheter procedures or surgery to cut down the quick heart rate and reset the heartbeat,” he added.

Tips to avoid myotonic dystrophy

*Eat a properly balanced and nutritious diet.

*Perform regular exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

*Control blood pressure, cholesterol and stress levels.

*Go for regular health checkups.

*Avoid alcohol, caffeine and smoking.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!