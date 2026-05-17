‘Ghee with a little bit of…’: Alia Bhatt reveals the ‘skin snack’ she swears by

During an interaction at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, Alia Bhatt spoke about a homemade snack she swears by for healthy skin. “Ghee is great for the gut, it’s great for the skin. There’s this snack that I have. It’s basically ghee with a little bit of jaggery, and some crushed peanuts, and a little bit of coconut. It’s a skin snack. I have it because my skin looks great,” she shared.

Celebrity-backed wellness trends may raise credibility concerns. So, how much of this home-made snack by Alia is actually backed by science? According to Dr Radhika Raheja, Dermatology, Asian Hospital, the connection between gut health, healthy fats, and skin quality is becoming increasingly clear in medical research.

“The evidence that connects gut health, healthy fats, and quality of skin is growing rapidly,” says Dr Raheja. “Ghee is considered a rich source of fat-soluble vitamins such as A, E, and K, which are essential for supporting skin repair and maintaining the skin barrier.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She explains that peanuts contribute healthy fats and antioxidants, while jaggery contains trace minerals, though it should still be consumed in moderation.

“When the gut is healthy, it can help reduce inflammation in the body, which in turn may reflect as clearer and healthier-looking skin,” Dr Raheja adds. “However, there is no single food that will magically give you great skin. Healthy skin comes from balanced nutrition and overall gut health.”

Why the gut-skin connection matters

According to Dr Raheja, poor gut health can trigger inflammation that may worsen acne, eczema, and skin sensitivity.

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“The saying ‘beautiful skin starts in the gut’ has more truth to it than many people realise,” she says. “Gut-friendly foods such as curd, fibre-rich foods, fermented foods, and balanced diets can indirectly support healthier skin by improving digestive health.”

However, she stresses that skin health is influenced by several factors beyond food alone. “Good sleep, stress management, hydration, hormones, sun exposure, and genetics are equally important,” says Dr Raheja. “Diet is only one piece of the puzzle.”

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Is ghee really a superfood?

Dr Raheja believes nutrition science has helped change perceptions around traditional fats. “Because of the perception that all fat is bad, ghee received an unfair reputation for a long time,” she explains. “Today, we understand that traditional fats, when consumed mindfully and in moderation, can absolutely be part of a healthy whole-food diet.”

That said, she warns against treating ghee as a miracle ingredient simply because it is trending on social media. “Social media sometimes overhypes ghee as a cure-all wellness food,” Dr Raheja says. “Too much of any calorie-dense food can become harmful. The real strength of traditional Indian diets came from moderation, variety, and balanced lifestyle habits — not from one ingredient alone.”

Ultimately, experts say Alia Bhatt’s “skin snack” may fit into a healthy diet, but glowing skin depends on much more than a single bowl of ghee and jaggery.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.