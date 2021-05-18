scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Ghee vs butter: Which is better?

"Ghee made directly from milk is not good," said ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh

May 18, 2021 10:50:58 am
Many people think that ghee and butter are the same, but it must be noted that there are certain differences between the two. It is essential to know about these differences as they concern your intake along with your nutrition profile.

Taking to Instagram, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh explained the same.

According to the practitioner, butter help relieves emaciating diseases, cough, and haemorrhoids, and improves complexion, strength, and digestive power. “Fresh butter is an aphrodisiac,” she said.

What are the benefits of ghee?

“Ghee improves intellect, memory, digestion, metabolism, immunity, longevity, vision, virility. It’s the best among all exogenous fats. It’s rejuvenating in nature, pacifies vata and pitta,” she mentioned.

According to the practitioner, ghee acts as a lubricating agent in one’s body which enhances the absorption of nutrients.

How is ghee made?

Ghee is clarified butter made by removing milk solids, milk fat, water etc.

Dr Santhosh pointed out that “grass-fed cow’s organic ghee, which is made out of curd, will not alter lipid levels alarmingly”.

Who can have ghee?

Ghee can be used for those who are lactose intolerant.

“Ghee has better shelf-life, health benefits than butter. Butter has more saturated fats than ghee and can increase cholesterol levels. Butter can cause constipation whereas ghee relieves constipation,” she said.

However, ghee made “directly from milk is not good”, she mentioned.

Also, people with kapha nature “should use ghee in moderation”, she added.

