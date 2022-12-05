Consuming ghee ‘has some contraindications’; find out what they are

Indian cuisine can’t be imagined without dollops of ghee – considered one of the healthiest everyday foods, according to Ayurveda. It not just adds a rich taste to a range of dishes but also has several health benefits.

According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Rekha Radhamony, here are some benefits of consuming ghee.

*Anti-ageing

*Good for eye health

*Improves intellect and memory

*Improves digestion

*Improves vitality

*Improves skin health

However, despite its many positive effects, ghee is not suggested for everyone, she wrote on Instagram. “It has some contraindications.”

According to the expert, the following people should avoid consuming ghee.

*If you are someone with chronic indigestion and stomach issues like IBS-D, do not have ghee.

*Avoid ghee during fevers, especially the seasonal ones.

*Pregnant women should take double the care when having ghee. If you are overweight/obese during pregnancy, reduce the consumption of ghee.

*Ghee should be avoided in diseases of the liver and spleen like liver cirrhosis, splenomegaly, hepatomegaly, hepatitis, etc.

She added that every food that you consume “has to be in tune with your body constitution and imbalances“. “Always remember, just because something is healthy, doesn’t mean it is suited for you.”

Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, added that ghee has several health benefits including “improved bone and brain health, anti-inflammatory and laxative properties, improved metabolism and immunity. 1-2 teaspoons of the total fat that you take in a day can come from ghee and help in maintaining your overall well-being.”

However, the expert suggested people “with high BMI (body mass index), dyslipidemia, fatty liver, cardiovascular diseases, and those who have undergone cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal surgery)” to avoid consuming ghee.

Explaining the reason, he said, “Ghee is a calorie-rich food- 1 gram of ghee provides 9 kcal. Hence, its overconsumption can lead to weight gain and an increase in saturated fat content, leading to elevated triglycerides and LDL levels. This can lead to clogging of the arteries and further result in a heart stroke.”

