Why you must start your day with a teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach

Cow ghee is a natural source of antioxidant which eliminates free radicals. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Cow ghee is a natural source of antioxidant which eliminates free radicals. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

There is no doubt that ghee is considered as healthy fat and is often recommend to be consumed raw by drizzling it over hot cooked meals. Ghee enhances the absorption in the small intestine and decreases the acidic pH of our gastrointestinal tract. Cow’s ghee is a natural source of antioxidant which eliminates free radicals and inhibits oxidation process.

According to Ayurveda, drinking ghee in the morning on an empty stomach treats the body like rasa, which is a major source of nutrition for every single cell in the body. It also says that ghee improves the process of cell rejuvenation which helps in the healing process of the body. So much so that it even helps in losing weight. The butyric acid and medium-chain triglycerides in ghee help in mobilising stubborn body fats and flushing them out of the body leading to increase in good cholesterol. But one should not go overboard with the consumption.

Here’s how you need to start your day with ghee.

* Consume one teaspoon of cow’s ghee with warm water in the morning.

* You can also mix a teaspoon of ghee with raw turmeric and boil it. Consuming this concoction every morning helps improve immunity and cure dry cough.

* One can also grind raw turmeric and one teaspoon ghee and make a morning drink.

Some of the benefits of starting the day with ghee

* It naturally lubricates the joints and promotes the formation of lubricants in the bone joints.

* It acts as a natural moisturiser and helps the skin to glow from within.

* Ghee comes packed with essential amino acids that help in reducing belly fat. The presence of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help lose body fat.

* Lack of sleep or stress or too much work may end up leaving dark circles around your eyes. Turn to ghee to reduce them in no time. You just need to apply it lightly around the eyes before bedtime.

* Ghee is a super-rich source of fatty acids and antioxidants that makes it an excellent conditioner for dry and frizzy hair.

