This common kitchen ingredient will help you sleep well tonight

Sometimes people are unable to sleep at night because of aches and pains in the body. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says the best home remedy for it is applying ghee on the soles of the feet.

Ghee is known to have a lot of health benefits. When it comes to sleep, Diwekar says the application of ghee allows for “the vata to settle and reduces gas and bloating”.

The nutritionist added, “This, in turn, reduces acidity and improves sleep. You do know that sleep and excretion, all of digestion, in fact, are linked. Poor digestion and assimilation are also linked with low vitamin D and B12 levels as well. Improved sleep will also lead to improved fat loss, moods and skin tone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Ghee can help those who have the following problems:

*Snoring problems

*Disturbed sleep

*Indigestion/ farting/ burping

*IBS and chronic constipation who need fibre or pills daily

*People on daily antacids

Also Read | From aiding digestion to glowing skin: Use ghee as a home remedy

How to apply ghee

Here’s what Diwekar suggested:

*Keep a little dabba (box) of ghee on your bedside.

*Take a drop of it on your little finger and spread it on your feet.

*With the sole of your palm rub the sole of your foot till it feels warm

*Repeat on the other foot.

*Go to a restful sleep.