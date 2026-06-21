Ghee and betel leaf: Nutritionist explains why this is a good combination for your gut

Ever tried mixing betel leaf with ghee? A nutritionist, who goes by the name vinnuskitchensaga, explained the digestive benefits of betel leaf. “This simple addition gives your ghee a beautiful aroma and subtle earthy flavour, while also enhancing its cooling and digestive properties. The sizzling sound when the leaf hits the hot butter is pure satisfaction! Try this traditional twist next time you make ghee at home, your kitchen will smell divine,” she shared in a video on Instagram.

While Ayurveda validates ghee’s role as a nutrient-rich element, indianexpress.com reached out to Dr Divya Sanghi, Professor and Head, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, MRIIRS, to understand the health and digestive benefits of this unique combination.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Does adding betel leaf to ghee actually enhance its nutritional or digestive benefits, or is it mostly for flavor and aroma?

Dr Sanghi agreed that incorporating betel leaves into ghee enhances both its nutritional value and digestive properties. “Betel leaves possess strong antioxidant activity, helping retard oxidative reactions, extend shelf life, and prevent rancidity in ghee. Research indicates that adding betel leaves can even reduce ghee’s cholesterol content by about 10.5%, making it a healthier choice for those conscious of lipid intake.”

Rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, and terpenes, betel leaves bring anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and digestive benefits, supporting better nutrient absorption and overall gut health, he added. “In addition, their essential oils and alkaloids lend a distinctive flavor and aroma, enhancing the sensory appeal of the ghee. In short, betel leaf-enriched ghee is not only more flavourful but also more functional.”

Betel leaf with ghee (Photo: Magnific) Betel leaf with ghee (Photo: Magnific)

Potential side effects of consuming betel leaf-infused ghee regularly

Dr Sanghi explained, “Despite its benefits, regular consumption of betel leaf-infused ghee should be approached with caution. Betel leaves can accumulate heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, cadmium, and chromium, which may have carcinogenic and toxic effects, especially in children and sensitive populations.”

Although the betel nut is more strongly linked to health risks, betel leaves themselves have been associated with possible genotoxic and carcinogenic properties in some studies, elaborated the doctor. “Certain natural compounds — including alkaloids and tannins — may cause DNA damage or interfere with normal cell processes when consumed excessively.”

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The doctor also noted that there is lack of comprehensive scientific studies on betel leaf-infused ghee specifically. “The effects of betel leaves and ghee have mostly been studied separately, leaving gaps in our understanding of their combined impact.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.