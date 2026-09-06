‘Half a jar of ghee’ during a 16-hour fast: What expert says about this unusual diet

Dr Shilpa Arora, celebrity macrobiotic coach, swears by a ghee fast every evening. She finishes dinner at 6.30 pm and doesn’t eat again until 11 am the next morning, except for ghee. “During the approximately 16-hour fast, I don’t have anything other than water and half a jar of ghee,” she shared in an Instagram video, adding that it helps lower cortisol levels and raises melatonin levels. “Next morning, if I’m feeling hungry, I will again have ghee with black coffee,” she added.

Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai, explains that a ghee fast refers to consuming a small quantity of melted ghee on an empty stomach. “The rationale behind consuming it before any other food or beverage is to allow absorption without competing with other dietary intake,” she tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to her, a ghee fast is believed to stimulate digestive activity, promoting bile secretion and gastric function ahead of the first meal of the day. “Ghee contains short- and medium-chain fatty acids, which are more readily digested compared to longer-chain dietary fats. It supplies fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, which support overall nutrient absorption,” she shares, adding that when consumed in small quantities, it can also offer a mild lubricating effect on the gastrointestinal tract, which can assist with occasional constipation.

Who can try a ghee fast?

Deepalakshmi says that the practice is generally more suitable for individuals with normal digestive function and no underlying lipid-related health conditions, particularly those experiencing “dry skin, mild constipation, or sluggish digestion”. However, individual responses vary considerably, so she reiterates that it should not be regarded as a universal recommendation.

A step-by-step guide

– Begin with a conservative quantity — approximately half a teaspoon — rather than larger amounts.

– Use pure, well-clarified ghee.

– Consume strictly on an empty stomach, followed by warm water.

Story continues below this ad

– Continue with a regular breakfast afterward rather than omitting the meal.

– Allow a minimum of two weeks before evaluating any noticeable effect.

Precautions to note

Deepalakshmi warns that the practice is not advisable for individuals with gallstones, pancreatitis, or those on a medically prescribed fat-restricted diet. “Individuals with elevated cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes should consult a physician prior to adoption, given ghee’s high saturated fat content,” she shares, adding that it should not be used as a substitute for the clinical management of digestive conditions such as IBS or acid reflux.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Arora (@dr.shilpaarora)

Quantities should not be increased without professional guidance, Deepalakshmi warns, as “higher intake does not equate to greater benefit”.

“If you come across claims positioning this practice as a weight-loss or detoxification solution, know that they are not well supported by clinical evidence and should be approached with appropriate caution,” she concludes.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.