Get rid of these habits if you want healthy teeth

More often than not, we fail to give due care and attention to our teeth, that literally give structure to our face and help with the grinding and processing of food. Unhealthy teeth give rise to a host of problems that we can do without, only if we pay more attention to our pearly whites. Achy, decaying or broken, you can still make amends and reclaim your dental health; here’s how.

Avoid ice

Don’t chew on them. People may think that since ice is free of sugar, it is harmless. But munching on hard ice can chip your teeth or even crack them. Besides, it may also irritate the soft tissue inside a tooth, leading to a jabbing toothache.

Don’t grind your teeth

Also known as bruxism, grinding of teeth can wear them down with time. Stress and sleeping habits are the prime reasons why people clench their jaw and grind their teeth. If you want to protect your teeth, wear a mouth guard at night.

Brush after having a lozenge

Yes, cough drops are great for the throat; not so much for the teeth. The sugar that comes from the lozenge reacts with the sticky plaque that coats your teeth. The bacteria present convert this sugar into an acid that eats away the enamel. Ouch.

Don’t open things with your teeth

Use tools! This is one habit that makes even dentists shudder and cringe. Using teeth to force open something may cause them to crack and chip. This one, therefore, is a big no-no.

Don’t smoke

This one is a no-brainer. Smoking is harmful for your health and nothing good can ever be achieved by puffing away. Most tobacco products stain teeth and cause diseases of the gum. If nothing, think about that beautiful smile of yours and rid yourself of this habit.

Others

Avoid drinks high on tannins like red wine and coffee. They cause the teeth to stain. Also snacking intermittently produces relatively-less saliva, leading to food bits getting stuck in your teeth.