George Clooney reveals he was admitted to hospital after losing 25 pounds for latest movie

George Clooney plays a cancer-ridden scientist in his latest movie. (file)

George Clooney has revealed that he had to spend multiple days in the hospital after losing 25 pounds for his latest role in the movie, The Midnight Sky.

“I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,” the Oscar-winning actor was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror. The actor plays a cancer-ridden scientist in the movie, which he also directed.

Clooney was reportedly rushed to the hospital four days before the shooting for the film was due to begin and was diagnosed with pancreatitis, caused by the inflammation of the pancreas.

Pancreatitis can be of two types — acute and chronic. Acute pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation that lasts for a short time whereas the latter is a long-lasting inflammation, and often happens after an episode of acute pancreatitis. Symptoms of acute pancreatitis include fever, higher heart rate, nausea, swollen and tender belly, and pain in the upper belly while those of chronic pancreatitis include diarrhea, upset stomach and vomiting, and persistent pain in the upper belly, according to webmd.com.

Clooney, however, was released from the hospital in a few days. “It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it’s not so easy because you need energy,” he was further quoted as saying.

