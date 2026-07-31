Gauahar Khan vs Nikhil Chinapa: The bigger conversation around menopause stereotypes

Gauahar Khan recently took to Instagram and lashed out at former VJ Nikhil Chinapa over his remark suggesting that she might be “going through menopause” while responding to her criticism of his gameplay in Alliance.

Expressing her disappointment, Khan said, “Oh seriously, what do you mean? You’re assuming that I’m of an age, first of all, whether I’m maybe going through menopause or pre-menopause, and that is why I have those viewpoints on you as a player in a game. That is ridiculous, and that makes me laugh because, how ignorant are you about knowing the facts that, my god just because a woman is either going through periods, that’s why she’s saying something wrong, or she’s either going through menopause, that’s why she’s saying something wrong, or she’s going through perimenopause. Excuse me, just for your information, I’ve had a baby nine months ago so clearly not having any menopause or perimenopause issues, ovulating greatly, can have another baby right now. So Nikhil Chinapa, get your facts right, and please be sensitive to women when you’re putting them in a category like that. Disgusting.”