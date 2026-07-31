Gauahar Khan vs Nikhil Chinapa: The bigger conversation around menopause stereotypes

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Gauahar Khan recently took to Instagram and lashed out at former VJ Nikhil Chinapa over his remark suggesting that she might be “going through menopause” while responding to her criticism of his gameplay in Alliance.
Expressing her disappointment, Khan said, “Oh seriously, what do you mean? You’re assuming that I’m of an age, first of all, whether I’m maybe going through menopause or pre-menopause, and that is why I have those viewpoints on you as a player in a game. That is ridiculous, and that makes me laugh because, how ignorant are you about knowing the facts that, my god just because a woman is either going through periods, that’s why she’s saying something wrong, or she’s either going through menopause, that’s why she’s saying something wrong, or she’s going through perimenopause. Excuse me, just for your information, I’ve had a baby nine months ago so clearly not having any menopause or perimenopause issues, ovulating greatly, can have another baby right now. So Nikhil Chinapa, get your facts right, and please be sensitive to women when you’re putting them in a category like that. Disgusting.”
While Gauahar’s response stemmed from a personal incident, it has reignited a larger conversation: Why is menopause still casually used to undermine women’s opinions?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Dr Preeti Chowdry, Director & Head – Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Asian Hospital, perimenopause and menopause are natural biological transitions, not diseases or personality disorders.
“Using terms like menopause or perimenopause to dismiss a woman’s opinion perpetuates damaging stereotypes and prevents honest conversations about women’s health,” says Dr Chowdry.
She explains that while hormonal changes can lead to symptoms such as hot flashes, irregular periods and mood fluctuations, they do not define a woman’s personality, intelligence or competence.
“One of the biggest myths is that all women become overly emotional, irritable or incapable of functioning during menopause. In reality, symptoms vary widely. Some women experience significant discomfort, while others have very few symptoms. Menopause should be regarded as a normal life event that deserves understanding and appropriate medical care—not ridicule.”
Many women experience changes in mood, sleep and energy during perimenopause and menopause. Dr Chowdry explains that declining oestrogen levels can influence mood, sleep quality, concentration, memory and overall energy. Some women may experience anxiety, irritability, “brain fog” or fatigue, often due to a combination of hormonal changes and poor sleep.
“However, these symptoms do not mean that a woman cannot make sound decisions or exercise good judgement,” she says.
“The cognitive changes associated with menopause are generally mild and temporary. Most women continue to perform effectively in both their professional and personal lives. Dismissing a woman’s opinion simply because she is menopausal is medically incorrect, discriminatory and adds to unnecessary stigma.”
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According to Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant – Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, using menopause as a punchline or insult reinforces a culture where women are routinely invalidated because of their biology.
“When words like ‘menopausal’ are used sarcastically or as an insult, they normalise psychological stigma. Over time, this can affect a woman’s self-esteem, confidence and overall mental health,” says Dr Sharma.
She adds that repeatedly attributing a woman’s opinions or reactions to hormones sends a harmful message that her thoughts are less rational or less worthy of being taken seriously.
“Being stereotyped in this manner can make women feel unheard and dismissed. Instead of encouraging open conversations about a natural life transition, it creates shame and discourages women from seeking support when they genuinely need it.”
Dr Chowdry says families, workplaces and communities need to recognise that menopause is a normal phase of life, not a reason to question a woman’s competence or emotional stability.
“Supportive workplace policies, awareness campaigns and open conversations can help reduce stigma. Family members should listen without judgement and understand that some women may need emotional support or medical care during this phase,” she says.
Dr Sharma echoes the need for empathy over assumptions. “When stereotypes are replaced with respect and evidence-based understanding, women feel supported rather than judged. Language matters. Casual comments may seem harmless, but they can reinforce biases that affect women’s confidence, relationships and mental wellbeing, she says.”
Following his eviction from Alliance, Nikhil Chinapa was asked in an interview with Telly Masala about Gauahar Khan’s criticism of his gameplay. Responding to Gauahar’s criticism that he and Mini Mathur were playing as a team, rather than as individuals, Nikhil said, “Maybe Mini will know more about this because she deals a lot with menopause and perimenopause. So maybe she may have some insights on why Gauahar said whatever she said.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.