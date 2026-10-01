3 diet changes that may reduce plastic chemicals in your body: ‘They are double exposure’

Concerns about exposure to plastic-related chemicals have grown as research continues to examine their potential effects on human health. In a recent Instagram video, gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi discussed ways to reduce exposure through food choices. He said, “Research shows that you can reduce the amount of plastic chemicals in your body by up to 60% in just seven days. BPA and phthalates- you are exposed to them daily, and that exposure is quietly linked to metabolic syndrome, heart disease and hormone disruption. A randomised controlled trial in Nature Medicine just proved you can change that in one week (sic).”

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