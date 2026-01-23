Gastroenterologist explains how this simple activity helps avoid acid reflux, bloating: ‘Don’t want you to lie down’

Hint: Movement helps gravity and the digestive system work together more effectively

google-preferred-btn
digestionHere's what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab recently shared that most of us underestimate the power of walking, especially after meals, to avoid digestive disorders. “I don’t want you to lie down or start scrolling on your phone. What I want you to do instead is to take a 10-minute walk. This is the most powerful thing you can do to improve your gut health,” he said on YouTube Shorts.

Adding that walking and moving helps clear excess food and stomach acid, leading to less acid reflux and heartburn, he continued: “This, in turn, means less bloating and improved digestion. Walking helps move food and old waste products along in your colon.”

To gather insight, we reached out to Dr Manish Dodmani, a consultant gastroenterologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that when the body remains still after a meal, digestion tends to slow down. “Sitting or lying flat can allow stomach acid to move upward, increasing the chances of acid reflux and heartburn. Movement helps gravity and the digestive system work together more effectively,” said Dr Dodmani.

How does a short walk help with acid reflux and heartburn?

Walking gently after meals helps the stomach empty its contents more efficiently. “This reduces pressure inside the stomach and lowers the chances of acid flowing back into the food pipe. Even a 10-minute walk can help people feel lighter and more comfortable after eating,” concurred Dr Dodmani.

What role does walking play in reducing bloating?

Movement stimulates the intestines, helping trapped gas move along. “This reduces bloating and that heavy, stretched feeling many people experience after meals. Walking also encourages better mixing of digestive juices, which supports smoother digestion.”

walking Ensure you walk (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Can walking really help with constipation?

Story continues below this ad

Yes, regular movement helps wake up the intestines. “Walking encourages the colon to push old food and waste along, making bowel movements more regular. For people who struggle with constipation, this gentle activity can support better gut rhythm without medication,” said Dr Dodmani.

The walk does not need to be intense. A relaxed, steady pace for about 10 minutes is enough to support digestion without causing strain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Joseph Salhab (@thestomachdoc)

The walk should remain light. Fast walking, running, or strenuous exercise right after eating can cause discomfort. Scrolling on a phone while walking can reduce its benefits, as posture and movement quality matter.

Who can benefit the most from this habit?

People with frequent acidity, bloating, sluggish digestion, or constipation are likely to notice clear benefits. It is also useful for those with sedentary routines or irregular eating habits.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Gastroenterologist explains how this simple activity helps avoid acid reflux, bloating: 'Don't want you to lie down'
digestion
‘I have to listen to her’: Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira ‘fires’ her; a psychologist explains how Gen Alpha kids are reshaping parent-child dynamics
Rani Mukerji shares her honest take on raising her daughter Adira Chopra
Khichuri, gota sheddho, and hilsa: the fascinating culinary rituals that define a Bengali Saraswati Pujo
Saraswati Pujo, Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja Benga
‘It's become common to divorce’: Sunita Ahuja on what sustains a marriage in a world where cheating has become common; psychologist on the foundation of long-lasting marriages
Govinda with his wife Sunita Ahuja
Advertisement
PHOTOS
basant panchami
Basant Panchami at Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia: A brief history
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
10 years of Bumrah: From jet lag to centre stage: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
India's pace magician Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debuts during an eventful Australia, 10 years ago.
Toxic air wake-up call: The biggest limiter is I can't do strenuous training because my lungs are going to be impacted: Tejaswin Shankar
Tejaswin Shankar reflected on training in the toxic air in the National Capital Region. (Reuters Photo)
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Amazon to cut thousands more corporate jobs next week: Report
When the layoff email arrived, he said the emotions were overwhelming
Gastroenterologist explains how this simple activity helps avoid acid reflux, bloating: 'Don't want you to lie down'
digestion
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement