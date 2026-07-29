5 signs you may not be getting enough sleep

Many people assume they are getting enough sleep because they manage to get through the day, but the body often signals when it is not receiving the rest it needs. In a recent Instagram post, Dr Kunal Sood highlighted five signs that may suggest the body is getting less sleep than it needs. He wrote, “☕ You rely on caffeine to function. Caffeine blocks adenosine receptors, temporarily reducing sleepiness without replacing the biological recovery that occurs during sleep. Over time, a cycle of sleep loss, caffeine use, and poorer sleep can develop.” He also noted, “🍩 You crave sugar and carbs more often. Sleep restriction can increase ghrelin, reduce appetite regulation, and make high-calorie foods more rewarding. At the same time, brain regions involved in self-control become less active, making cravings harder to resist.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Sood further explained, “😤 You’re more irritable than usual. Sleep loss lowers emotional resilience. Research shows it increases anger and emotional reactivity while reducing communication between the amygdala and brain regions responsible for emotional regulation.” He added, “🧠 Brain fog becomes your normal. Too little sleep can impair attention, memory, learning, reaction time, and decision-making. One landmark study found that sleeping six hours or less per night for two weeks produced cognitive deficits comparable to two nights of total sleep deprivation, even though participants became less aware of their impairment.”

Another sign, according to him, is “🤒 You seem to get sick more often. Sleep helps regulate both innate and adaptive immunity. Studies have shown that shorter sleep duration is associated with a greater likelihood of developing common viral respiratory infections.” Summing up, he emphasised, “💡 Takeaway: No single symptom proves sleep deprivation. But when caffeine dependence, cravings, irritability, brain fog, and frequent illness begin appearing together, it may be worth looking at both your sleep duration and sleep quality.”

While these signs are widely discussed, an expert can explain how reliably they indicate sleep deprivation and what people should do if they notice them.

Common signs that you may not be getting enough sleep

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “These are common and clinically relevant indicators of insufficient sleep, particularly when several of them occur together. Excessive caffeine dependence often reflects an attempt to compensate for daytime sleepiness, while sugar cravings can result from hormonal changes that increase appetite and preference for high-calorie foods. Irritability and brain fog are among the earliest signs of sleep deprivation because the brain’s emotional and cognitive centres are highly sensitive to inadequate rest.”

However, the expert notes that these symptoms are not exclusive to sleep loss. “They can also be seen in conditions such as stress, anxiety, depression, thyroid disorders, nutritional deficiencies, uncontrolled diabetes and certain medications. Frequent infections may suggest poor sleep, but they can also indicate underlying immune or medical issues. The overall pattern, duration of symptoms and associated health factors are important when determining the root cause.”

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Why sleep deprivation affects the brain and body

In the brain, Dr Reddy says, sleep deprivation impairs attention, decision-making, concentration and emotional regulation. This is why individuals often experience brain fog, reduced productivity and heightened irritability. Sleep loss also alters the balance of hormones involved in hunger regulation, increasing levels of ghrelin, which stimulates appetite, and reducing leptin, which signals fullness. As a result, people tend to crave sugary and energy-dense foods.

From an immune perspective, sleep is essential for the production and regulation of immune cells and inflammatory responses. “Chronic sleep deprivation weakens the body’s defence mechanisms, making individuals more susceptible to infections and potentially increasing the risk of long-term health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” shares Dr Reddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Sood, MD (@doctorsoood)

How to tell if you’re sleep deprived or have a sleep disorder

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Which sign suggests your sleep problems may require a medical evaluation rather than simply getting more hours in bed? A. Sleeping for seven to eight hours every night. B. Feeling refreshed and energetic after waking up. C. Persistent fatigue despite enough time in bed, excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring or witnessed breathing pauses during sleep. D. Occasionally staying up late on weekends. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C Story continues below this ad “Getting enough hours of sleep doesn’t always mean you’re getting quality sleep. Persistent tiredness despite adequate time in bed, excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, witnessed pauses in breathing, morning headaches or difficulty concentrating may point to an underlying sleep disorder such as obstructive sleep apnoea or insomnia. Keeping a sleep diary and seeking medical advice if symptoms continue for several weeks can help identify and treat the underlying cause,” concludes Dr Reddy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.