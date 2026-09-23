Fatty liver: 6 popular hacks rated from -10 to 8 by a gastroenterologist

Fatty liver often starts silently — with signs like belly fat, fatigue, sugar cravings and brain fog. But most people don’t realise that the metabolism may struggle long before the condition develops. Dr Praveen Jha, MD, DM, Consultant Gastroenterology at Regency Superspeciality Hospital, Lucknow, says fatty liver occurs when more than 5 per cent of the liver is fat.

While consuming too much alcohol gives rise to fatty liver, he says there are still many cases of fatty liver disease that are not because of alcohol intake. “A number of fatty liver conditions fall under the broad category of non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD), which is one of the most common liver diseases in adults and children in India,” he tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Social media is filled with hacks and solutions that offer quick fixes to keep fatty liver in check. But do they actually work? Dr Aabha Nagral, Director, Gastroenterology, Chief Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Physician, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, helped us decode the various solutions going viral lately:

Liver tonic – 0/10

There is no good-quality evidence that it reduces liver fat, inflammation or fibrosis in fatty liver. Popular as it is, it is not a substitute for weight loss, exercise or proven medicines.

Black coffee – 8/10

Regular coffee intake is consistently linked with less liver fibrosis and a lower risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer. The benefit applies to plain black coffee; added sugar, syrups and creamers undo it.

Gastro rates black coffee 8/10. (Magnific) Gastro rates black coffee 8/10. (Magnific)

Weight lifting – 8/10

Resistance training reduces liver fat and improves insulin sensitivity, even without major weight loss. People with a hernia should take care, because straining and heavy lifts raise abdominal pressure, so they should check with their doctor first.

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Detox tea – -10/10

The liver detoxifies itself, and these teas do nothing for fatty liver; they are largely a marketing and social media gimmick. Many contain laxatives or unregulated herbs that can cause dehydration or even liver injury.

GLP-1 medicines – 8/10

Drugs like semaglutide have proven benefits, with trials showing weight loss, less liver fat, and improved liver inflammation and fibrosis. A doctor must prescribe and monitor them, and they work best alongside diet and exercise.

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Ashwagandha – -5/10

Ashwagandha has no proven benefit in fatty liver. It has been linked to cases of drug-induced liver injury, including jaundice, so people with liver disease should avoid it.

Keeping fatty liver in check

Dr Jha recommends the following measures:

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Diet: To promote liver fat loss, eat a diet rich in olive oil, nuts, and avocados. Protein reduces liver fat by 20 per cent. Even catechins present in green tea decrease liver fat and inflammation in people with NAFLD.

Hydration: Fruit juice can increase fat accumulation in the body. Drink water because it helps the liver move toxins through its cellular systems and speed them out of your body.

Exercise: Physical activity is essential to reduce both body and liver fat. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) has also been shown to reduce liver fat. Even low-intensity exercises are equally beneficial, as long as you are consistent.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.