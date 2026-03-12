Gastroenterologist ranks 10 common breakfast foods by their impact on gut health and energy: ‘Can silently trigger bloating, crashes…’

Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day, yet for many people, it is also the most confusing. Your daily choices can influence digestion, energy levels, blood sugar stability, and even mid-day cravings. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently evaluated common breakfast foods through a digestive health lens. In an Instagram post, he ranked popular breakfast options from around the world based on how they impact “gut health, digestion, energy levels, and blood sugar.”

In his caption, he cautioned, “Some (breakfast foods) keep your gut happy and energy stable, while others can silently trigger bloating, crashes, and cravings later in the day.”

Dr Sethi’s list places protein-rich, minimally processed foods at the top. Eggs received a perfect score for being highly bioavailable and keeping one full. Greek yoghurt ranked close behind for its protein and probiotics, provided it is unsweetened. Oatmeal, avocado toast, paneer, and tofu were rated positively for offering steady energy, fibre, or slow-digesting proteins.

On the other hand, foods commonly seen as harmless morning staples, such as smoothies, peanut butter, idli or dosa, and especially cereal or granola, were rated lower due to concerns around sugar load, carb-heavy composition, portion size, and ultra-processing.

These rankings raise essential questions about how people can build a breakfast that truly supports their gut rather than undermines it. So we decided to seek answers from an expert.

When choosing a first meal, what matters more for gut health and energy?

Dr Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, consultant surgical gastroenterologist at Fortis Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “From a gastroenterology perspective, blood sugar stability is the foundation on which everything else rests. A breakfast that causes a rapid glucose spike will override the benefits of fibre or fermentation, leading to mid-morning fatigue and cravings. Protein comes next, as it slows digestion, supports repair of the gut lining, and sustains energy. Fibre is essential but should be moderate and appropriate to the gut, since excessive insoluble fibre early in the day can worsen bloating in sensitive individuals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Sethi MD MPH | Gastroenterologist (@doctor.sethi)

He adds that fermented foods are beneficial, “but only when introduced in small amounts and paired with protein.” In practice, he states that the ideal priority is stable blood sugar first, adequate protein second, gut-friendly fibre third, and fermentation as a supportive addition rather than the main component.

Hidden pitfalls with options like idli, dosa, smoothies, and peanut butter

Idli and dosa are fermented, Dr Srinivasan notes, which helps digestion, but they are still refined carbohydrate-dominant and often consumed without enough protein. This combination can raise blood sugar quickly and leave people hungry soon after. Adding a protein-rich side dish, such as sambar with more lentils, paneer, eggs, or even curd, can significantly improve balance. Smoothies are often perceived as light and nutritious, but when fruit-heavy, they deliver sugar in liquid form, which is absorbed very rapidly.

Story continues below this ad

“Including whole fruit instead of juices, adding seeds, nuts, or protein like Greek yoghurt can slow absorption. Peanut butter is nutritious but easy to overconsume and lacks fibre on its own. Pairing it with whole grains or fruit and keeping portions controlled makes it more gut-friendly,” mentions Dr Srinivasan.

Early warning signs of breakfast choices not being ideal

“Symptoms that appear within one to three hours of breakfast often point to the first meal as the trigger,” stresses Dr Srinivasan, adding that early signs include sudden hunger despite eating enough, bloating that starts mid-morning, acidity without obvious spicy food intake, brain fog, or an intense craving for tea, coffee, or sugar by late morning. Repeated daily fatigue at the same time is another clue.

“From a clinical standpoint, these patterns suggest rapid digestion and blood sugar fluctuations originating from breakfast rather than cumulative effects from later meals. Identifying and correcting the first meal often resolves symptoms that patients wrongly attribute to lunch or dinner,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.