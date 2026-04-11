‘Make sure you don’t repeat it’: Gastroenterologist reveals key mistake made during weight loss journey

Weight management — for medical necessity or personal lifestyle goals — remains a focus within the global health and wellness sector, with individuals opting for diverse methodologies—from restrictive dietary protocols to high-intensity fitness trends. While the fundamental principles of weight loss are well-understood, health experts emphasise that achieving sustainable results requires a departure from short-term ‘fads.’ Instead, success depends on avoiding common metabolic errors and adhering to evidence-based practices that prioritise long-term physiological health over rapid, temporary fixes.

Gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam recently took to Instagram to share the biggest mistake he made when trying to lose weight. “I wasn’t eating enough protein. Make sure you don’t repeat it,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But is it true?

It’s true, said Ekta Singhwal, dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, explaining how not eating protein can affect muscle mass in the long term — an impact far more pronounced in the elderly. “Muscles are crucial to maintaining metabolic rate. Losing muscle due to insufficient protein intake can slow metabolism and lead to weight gain,” she said. It also increases the risk of falling sick often, as well as food cravings due to a lack of essential nutrients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Pal Manickam (@dr.pal.manickam)

But here’s what you should note

Dt. Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane explained that if protein intake goes up without an increase in muscle-building activities like strength training, the extra protein does not go away. Like other nutrients, leftover protein adds calories, and that can cause weight gain.

“Many people significantly increase their protein intake — through shakes, bars, or big portions — without changing their activity level. This leads to taking in more calories than needed. High-protein foods are healthy, but they still have a lot of energy. Eating them in excess can slow fat loss or even cause weight gain,” said Sheikh.

According to her, strength or resistance training signals the body to build or maintain muscle tissue. “Without this signal, the body either uses the protein for basic functions or stores it as energy. Protein alone does not create muscle. Exercise decides how the body uses that protein,” she elaborated.

What’s the best way forward?

Dr Biju, Chief Medical Officer at Vieroots, shared that protein pacing is the best option. “It refers to the practice of consuming an optimal amount of protein at regular intervals throughout the day, and can be incorporated into almost everyone’s diet, except for individuals with protein metabolism disorders or those who need to limit protein intake due to conditions like certain renal diseases,” he shared.

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“The concept is straightforward. Determine your total daily protein requirement based on your body weight and activity level, then divide this amount into multiple meals throughout the day,” explained Biju. By distributing your protein intake evenly across different or equal intervals, you can optimise the benefits of protein pacing, such as improved satiety, better muscle maintenance, and enhanced metabolism,” he elaborated.

Digesting protein requires more energy than digesting carbs. (AI generated image) Digesting protein requires more energy than digesting carbs. (AI generated image)

How does it help lose weight?

Dr Biju explained that by determining and consuming the optimal amount of protein based on your body weight and metabolism, and then distributing this protein intake evenly throughout the day, one can significantly lose weight.

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While high protein intake itself doesn’t directly burn fat, it plays a crucial role in improving satiety or reducing cravings. According to him, the likelihood of overeating carbohydrates and having extra calories decreases when you focus on consuming protein at each meal. “Digesting protein requires more energy than digesting carbs, which means your body burns slightly more calories processing protein. This contributes to a lower overall calorie level, supporting weight loss if the person is in overall calorie deficit,” said Biju.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.