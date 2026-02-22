‘No fad diets or crazy workouts’: Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps

Reducing overall calorie intake by minimising opportunities for mindless snacking and late-night eating, both of which are linked to weight gain and metabolic disturbances, is crucial.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 22, 2026
Doctor fat loss tipsDoctor suggests fat loss tips to follow at home (Source: Freepik)
Struggling to lose stubborn fat even after trying every quick fix? The problem isn’t willpower, it’s knowing the right steps and habits. “No fad diets or crazy workouts”, digital creator and popular gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam shared 3 easy steps to help lose stubborn belly fat at home:

Step 1

Calculate your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). Eat about 200 calories less to start losing fat, and use free apps to check your numbers.

Step 2

Calories matter, but protein matters more. Aim for 30-35% of your calories from protein. It keeps you full and helps you build muscle. More muscle means faster fat burn.

Step 3

A simple macro split to start:

  • 30-35% protein
  • 40% carbs
  • 25-30% fat

Track your meals so that you can stay close to these numbers. Remember, fat loss is not about a perfect week. It’s about small, repeated habits, and that is where most people get stuck.

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian and certified diabetes educator, explained that weight loss essentially boils down to the balance of calories burned versus calories consumed. Counting calories is often the default strategy for weight loss. And while creating a calorie deficit is theoretically essential for weight loss, in practice, it’s much more complicated.

fat loss Eat about 200 calories less to start losing fat (Source: Freepik)

Reducing overall calorie intake by minimising opportunities for mindless snacking and late-night eating, both of which are linked to weight gain and metabolic disturbances, is crucial, said the expert.

However, what is important is that you pay attention to what you eat in the eating window, as a balanced diet with adequate protein and fibre makes all the difference. “Each meal should be nutrient-dense, providing adequate protein, healthy fats, fibre, and micronutrients to support energy, muscle maintenance, and overall health,” said Malhotra.

According to her, prioritising a high-fibre, high-protein diet during the eating window supports satiety, muscle retention, and glycemic control, factors essential for meaningful, sustainable fat loss.

Ritika Samaddar, regional head – south zone, nutrition and dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket told indianexpress.com that on your weight loss journey, protein helps build and repair tissues, boosts metabolism, and keeps you feeling satisfied, reducing cravings or unhealthy snacks. In fact, she mentioned that replacing fats and carbs with protein helps to lose weight in a healthier way, as it operates at the hormonal level.

“It reduces the hunger hormone ghrelin and boosts the appetite-reducing hormone GLP1. When we consume proteins, more calories are burnt to metabolise and digest protein — known as the thermogenic effect of food,” said the expert. She further advised including protein in every meal, such as eggs, lentils, nuts and seeds, lean meats like chicken and fish, and dairy.

Along with that, resistance training not only helps build muscle mass that can increase metabolism, but also improves body composition by reducing body fat. “The more muscle mass one has, the higher the metabolism, resulting in burning more calories. So, aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week,” said Samaddar.

She recommended 2 or more days per week of muscle-strengthening resistance exercises, alongside aerobic exercises such as walking, running, or swimming for optimal weight loss.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

