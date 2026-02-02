Hard vs. soft belly: Why the texture of your stomach fat is a major health ‘red flag’

Gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya recently shed light on the different types of protruding belly fat. “If you have a protruding belly and it feels soft, then the concern is usually less, but if you have a protruding belly and it feels hard, then it’s a red flag,” he noted on Instagram.

According to him, a hard belly is a sign of visceral fat, which leads to metabolic issues. “Soft belly is mostly subcutaneous fat, which gets stored under the skin, and is easily pinchable, and has a relatively less metabolic impact. Hard belly, or visceral fat, accumulates in the liver, pancreas, and intestines. This releases inflammatory chemicals and stress hormones, which cause insulin resistance, leading to high BP and heart disease risk. So, don’t just go by weight or BMI. More protein, daily movement, and proper sleep are your saviours here,” he added

So, we verified these insights with Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, consultant in internal medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who said that a firm or tight belly is often linked to visceral fat, which sits deep inside the abdomen around vital organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. “This type of fat is active in the body and is more harmful. A softer belly usually indicates subcutaneous fat, which lies just under the skin and poses far fewer health risks,” said Dr Ugalmugle.

Visceral fat behaves differently from surface fat. Dr Ugalmugle noted that it releases inflammatory substances and stress hormones, which affect how the body processes sugar and fats and regulates blood pressure. “Over time, this raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, and heart disease, even in people who do not seem overweight,” said Dr Ugalmugle.

Can someone be at a normal weight yet still have unhealthy belly fat?

Absolutely, exclaimed Dr Ugalmugle. “This is why weight and BMI do not provide the whole picture. A person can be at a ‘normal weight’ but still have excess visceral fat, a condition often referred to as metabolically obese normal weight. Waist size, belly firmness, and lifestyle habits are often better indicators than the number on the scale.”

Is a soft belly completely harmless, then?

Not completely, contended Dr Ugalmugle. “While subcutaneous fat is less harmful, too much of it can still lead to joint strain and overall weight gain. However, from a metabolic view, visceral fat is the bigger concern and needs immediate attention.”

What lifestyle changes specifically help reduce visceral fat?

According to Dr Ugalmugle, visceral fat responds well to consistent lifestyle changes, not quick fixes. Focusing on protein-rich meals, cutting back on refined carbohydrates, moving daily (even brisk walking helps), managing stress, and getting quality sleep all contribute. Crash dieting often fails, while steady habit changes show lasting results.

Your belly is more than just a cosmetic issue; it’s a health indicator. Instead of focusing on weight loss, pay attention to how your body feels and functions. Better food choices, daily activity, and proper rest can significantly improve metabolic health, regardless of your body size.

